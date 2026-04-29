

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation accelerated further in April to the highest level in more than two-and-a-half years, flash data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 7.1 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 4.1 percent rise in March. Further, this was the strongest inflation since August 2023, when prices surged 7.7 percent.



The rise in inflation was largely driven by a 20.3 percent jump in transportation costs amid higher oil and natural gas costs caused by the impact of the Middle East war. Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages quickened to 5.7 percent from 3.7 percent. The annual price growth in housing and utilities also accelerated to 4.7 percent from 4.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 2.0 percent in April.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose at a faster pace of 6.2 percent annually in April versus a 2.8 percent increase in March. Moreover, this was the highest HICP inflation rate in thirty-one months.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News