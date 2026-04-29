ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ: ADSE) has published its latest investor presentation, outlining how structural shifts in energy markets are driving demand for flexibility and how the company is actively repositioning to capture this opportunity.

Key messages:

Structural market tailwinds are accelerating demand for storage

Renewable volatility, rising electricity demand and grid constraints are fundamentally increasing the need for flexible infrastructure. Battery storage is emerging as a core enabler of this transition.

Renewable volatility, rising electricity demand and grid constraints are fundamentally increasing the need for flexible infrastructure. Battery storage is emerging as a core enabler of this transition. Built on experience, not on promises

With nearly 20 years of experience in battery and energy systems, ADS-TEC Energy has already delivered more than 2,500 charging points and over 30 utility-scale storage projects, supported by a diversified international customer base.

With nearly 20 years of experience in battery and energy systems, ADS-TEC Energy has already delivered more than 2,500 charging points and over 30 utility-scale storage projects, supported by a diversified international customer base. Deliberate shift towards scalable and recurring business models

2025 marked a transition year, with ADS-TEC Energy restructuring its sales approach, prioritizing higher-quality projects and expanding recurring revenue streams from service, software and Own Operate charging infrastructure.

2025 marked a transition year, with ADS-TEC Energy restructuring its sales approach, prioritizing higher-quality projects and expanding recurring revenue streams from service, software and Own Operate charging infrastructure. Clear execution roadmap across two growth pillars

The company is scaling its battery storage business with high-margin, turnkey solutions and long-term service contracts, while accelerating the rollout of its ChargePost platform with multi-revenue streams from charging, energy management and digital services.

The company is scaling its battery storage business with high-margin, turnkey solutions and long-term service contracts, while accelerating the rollout of its ChargePost platform with multi-revenue streams from charging, energy management and digital services. Large-scale storage as a strategic next step

With the SKM project (1 GW 4 GWh), ADS-TEC Energy is developing one of Europe's largest battery storage assets, designed for participation across all major energy markets and structured to attract long-term investors.

The full investor presentation is available at the company's website.

About ADS-TEC Energy

With more than a decade of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design.

Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy's systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.ads-tec-energy.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

For ADS-TEC Energy:

Katharina Decken

Marketing Communications

press.energy@ads-tec-energy.com