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WKN: A3C4QB | ISIN: FI4000480454 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TN
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 15:25
0,012 Euro
-9,38 % -0,001
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIORETEC OY Chart 1 Jahr
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BIORETEC OY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0110,01217:02
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 16:06 Uhr
131 Leser
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Bioretec Ltd: Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (Sp-Rahastoyhtiö)

HELSINKI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd Company release 29 April 2026 at 16:40 p.m. EEST

Bioretec Ltd: Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (Sp-Rahastoyhtiö)

Bioretec Ltd ("Bioretec" or the "Company") has received on 29 April 2026 the following notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Sp-Rahastoyhtiö Oy. According to the notification, the holding of Säästöpankki Pienyhtiöt, an investment fund of Sp-Rahastoyhtiö, in Bioretec's shares and votes has exceeded 5 per cent on 29 April 2026.

The total number of shares and votes in Bioretec is 1,341,785,963.

Bioretec has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote.

The total holding of the notifier in Bioretec's shares and votes according to the notification:


% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both in %

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

8.01 %

-

8.01 %

1,341,785,963

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

-

-

-


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights


Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000480454

107,531,243

-

8.01 %

-

SUBTOTAL A

107,531,243

-

8.01 %

-

Contacts

Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, CEO, +31 6 1544 8736
Tuukka Paavola, CFO, +358 50 386 0013

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs product line,?is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioretec/r/bioretec-ltd--notification-pursuant-to-chapter-9--section-10-of-the-finnish-securities-markets-act--,c4342352

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioretec-ltd-notification-pursuant-to-chapter-9-section-10-of-the-finnish-securities-markets-act-sp-rahastoyhtio-302757367.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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