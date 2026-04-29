EQS-News: Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd / Schlagwort(e): Jahresbericht

Annual Financial Report 2025 of Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific is now available online



29.04.2026 / 16:18 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



The Annual Financial Report 2025 for the year ended 31 December 2025 of Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific is available on



https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/australia-pacific/



This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.



This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd. finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is fully owned by Mercedes-Benz Group Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG.



Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd

Finance and Treasury Solutions

44 Lexia Place, Mulgrave

Victoria 3170

Australia



Phone: +61 466 386 907

E-mail: mbaup-accounting@mercedes-benz.com





29.04.2026 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group .

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



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