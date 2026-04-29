Eastnine AB: Resolutions at Eastnine's Annual General Meeting 2026

Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Eastnine AB (publ) was held on Wednesday 29 April 2026. At the AGM, decisions were made on e.g. dividend, Board, resolutions regarding establishment of an incentive programme and authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on transfer, acquisition and new issue of shares. The most important decisions are summarised below.

Adoption of the income statements, balance sheets and dividend

The AGM adopted the 2025 income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the Eastnine group. The AGM resolved on a dividend to the shareholders corresponding to SEK 1.28 per share distributed on four payment occasions of SEK 0.32 per share and dividend occasion. Record dates for the dividend are 4 May 2026, 25 August 2026, 10 November 2026 and 19 January 2027. The dividend payment will be distributed via Euroclear Sweden AB on 7 May 2026, 28 August 2026, 13 November 2026 and 22 January 2027.

Discharge from liability, Board of Directors, remuneration and Auditor

The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025. The AGM decided that the Board of Directors shall consist of six (6) members. Louise Richnau, Peter Elam Håkansson, Christian Hermelin and Ylva Sarby Westman were re-elected as Board members and Henrik Rättzén and Eric Spongberg were elected as new Board members. Louise Richnau was re-elected as Chair of the Board. Remuneration to the Chair of the Board was set at SEK 860,000 and to other members of the Board SEK 430,000 per Board member. Additional remuneration shall be paid for work in the Board's committees amounting to SEK 75,000 for the Chair of the Audit Committee and SEK 40,000 for other members of the Audit Committee, and SEK 50,000 for the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 25,000 for other members of the Remuneration Committee. The registered auditing firm KPMG was re-elected as auditor, with the authorized auditor Marc Karlsson as auditor in charge. Fees to the auditor shall be based on approved invoices.

Remuneration report

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' remuneration report for the financial year 2025.

Resolution on guidelines for remuneration to executive managers

The AGM resolved on guidelines for remuneration to executive managers in accordance with the Board's proposal.

Resolution to establish an incentive programme by way of an issue of warrants

The AGM resolved on the establishment of an incentive programme by way of an issue of warrants to the participants. The incentive programme is directed to all employees in the Eastnine group. The participants in the incentive programme are offered to subscribe for warrants at the fair market value at the time of subscription and participants who choose to participate will receive a subsidy in the form of a net salary supplement. Each warrant shall entitle the participants to, from and including 29 May 2029 (however not earlier than the day after the publication of the company's interim report for the period January-March 2029) up to and including the date that falls 14 calendar days thereafter, subscribe for one new share in the company at a price equivalent to 120 per cent of the volume-weighted average price of the company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during a ten trading days measurement period after the 2026 AGM. In total, up to 687,692 warrants may be issued to participants in the programme, which upon full exercise of all warrants would entail a dilution of approximately 0.7 per cent and an increase of the company's share capital by approximately EUR 28,126.605295.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to transfer and acquire own shares

The AGM authorised the Board of Directors, on one or several occasions until the next AGM, to resolve on transfer and acquisition of own shares. Transfer of own shares may be made on Nasdaq Stockholm or otherwise. Acquisition of own shares may be made on Nasdaq Stockholm or in accordance with an offer to all shareholders and may amount to a maximum of so many shares that the company's holding of own shares at any time does not exceed 10 per cent of all shares in the company.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on new share issue

The Board of Directors was authorised, on one or several occasions until the next AGM, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential right, to resolve upon issue of shares corresponding to not more than 10 per cent of the company's share capital.

Eastnine AB (publ)

For more information, please contact:

Kestutis Sasnauskas, CEO, +46 8 505 97 700

Britt-Marie Nyman, CFO and Deputy CEO, +46 70 224 29 35

Visit www.eastnine.com

Eastnine AB (publ) is a Swedish real estate company listed at Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap, sector Real Estate. Eastnine strives to be a leading provider of offices in the fastest growing part of Europe.