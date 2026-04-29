EQS-News: Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. / Schlagwort(e): Jahresbericht

Annual Report 2025 as of December 31, 2025 of Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. is now available online



29.04.2026 / 16:51 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



The Annual Report 2025 as of December 31, 2025 of Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. is available on



https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/international-finance/



This is a regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Lawand related regulations of Luxembourg.



This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V. finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is fully owned by Mercedes-Benz Group AG.



Mercedes-Benz International Finance B.V.

Treasury

Ravenswade 4

NL-3439 LD Nieuwegein

Phone: +31 6 46287218

E-mail: mbif@mercedes-benz.com



29.04.2026 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group .

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



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