

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading on a firm note ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve, to be announced on Wednesday afternoon. The Fed is widely expected to keep rates steady. Interest rate decisions by Bank of England as well as the European Central Bank scheduled for Thursday are also expected to be status quo. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has increased more than half a percent in the past 24 hours.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders shows the likelihood of the Federal Reserve holding rates at 100 percent. Likewise, expectations of rates remaining at the current level of 3.50-3.75 percent remains high at 96.8 percent for the review scheduled for June 17, 2026.



Comments by SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins at the Bitcoin 2026 conference at Las Vegas has also boosted sentiment. The speech bolstered expectations about regulatory clarity, boosting institutional confidence.



The sentiment boost was also reflected in CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index that measures the sentiment in the crypto market. The index rose further in the 'neutral' territory to 44, from 41 a day ago.



The 24-hour liquidation statistics from Coinglass reveals short positions far exceeding long positions. Crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours stood at $248 million, comprising long positions of $91 million and short positions of $157 million.



Amidst the firm market sentiment, overall crypto market capitalization has gained 0.67 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.57 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has however slipped 1.6 percent to $126 billion. Around 24 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 18 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.8 percent higher at $76,584.59. The current price is around 39 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 2.9 percent in the past week, limiting year-to-date losses to 12.5 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows declining to $90 million on Tuesday from $263 million on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net outflows of $112 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Meta Platforms (META) is ranked 11th whereas Tesla (TSLA) is ranked 13th.



Ethereum (ETH) has gained 1.2 percent overnight as it traded at $2,298.50. The leading alternate coin is trading 54 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows declining to $22 million on Tuesday from $50 million on Monday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $13 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has improved three notches to the 61st rank in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin's crypto market dominance has increased to 59.93 percent. At the same time, Ethereum's share of the of the crypto market has risen to 10.83 percent.



4th ranked XRP (XRP) dropped 0.12 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.37, around 64 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB (BNB) edged down 0.06 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $621.49. BNB is trading 55 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 0.49 percent overnight to $83.81. SOL's current price is around 72 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall slipped 0.11 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3233. The trading price is 27 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) jumped 7.4 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1057. DOGE is trading 86 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) dropped 0.69 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $39.68, around 33 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



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