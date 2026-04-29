Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 ALFOR), the expert in smart battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles, announces the postponement of the publication of its 2025 annual financial statements to the coming weeks.

This delay is due to the ongoing finalization of closing and audit procedures. The Company, in coordination with its statutory auditors, is making every effort to finalize its financial statements as soon as possible.

At this stage, the Company confirms that this postponement does not call into question the financial and operational information previously communicated.

Forsee Power will keep the market informed of any significant developments and will publish an updated financial calendar as soon as possible.

2026 financial calendar

Annual General Meeting: June 19, 2026

2026 first-half revenue: July 23, 2026

2026 half-year results: September 17, 2026

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power specializes in battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 5,300 heavy vehicles and 150,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 600 employees are committed to sustainable development, and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429373253/en/

Contacts:

Forsee Power

Sophie Tricaud

VP Corporate affairs

investors@forseepower.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

Investor Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98