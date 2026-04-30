Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 ALFOR), the global expert in battery systems for industrial and commercial vehicles, announces the delivery of the first lot of its GO 1.6 battery system to Tohatsu, for integration into an electric water pump application.

The GO 1.6 battery system will equip Tohatsu's newly developed electric portable fire pump, VM130A, a product that has recently been successfully certified in Japan and is set to be launched on the market later this year. This milestone marks an important step toward the electrification of professional equipment requiring high reliability, robustness, and ease of deployment in demanding environments like during fire-fighting operations. Thanks to its compact size, lightweight design, and simple operation, the product can be used by a wide range of users from professional fire departments to volunteers from the local communities.

Designed for compact and mobile applications, Forsee Power's GO 1.6 is a modular, high-energy lithium-ion battery system offering optimized power density, advanced safety features, and seamless integration capabilities. While designed for light electric vehicles, its architecture makes it particularly well-suited for industrial and utility equipment such as water pumps, where performance, durability, and operational simplicity are critical.

"This first delivery to Tohatsu reflects the growing relevance of compact, industrial-grade battery systems in applications beyond on-road mobility," said Kenjiro Azuma, Director of Business Development at Forsee Power in Asia-Pacific. "We are proud to support Tohatsu in its electrification journey by providing a reliable and proven battery solution adapted to professional use cases."

This collaboration illustrates the expanding scope of battery-powered solutions for industrial applications, where electrification contributes to zero emission, reduced noise, and improved operational efficiency. Further communication regarding the commercial launch of the electric water pump will be made by Tohatsu in due course.

Forsee Power battery systems are entirely designed by Forsee Power teams and manufactured in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power specializes in battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 5,300 heavy vehicles and 150,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 600 employees are committed to sustainable development, and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

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Contacts:

Forsee Power

Sophie Tricaud

VP Corporate affairs

investors@forseepower.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

Investor Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98