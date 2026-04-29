Peab AB: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting in Peab AB (publ)

Peab AB held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, 29 April 2026, in Grevie, Municipality of Båstad.

The AGM adopted the income statement and balance sheet of the parent company and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025, and resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, on the appropriation of the Company's profit. The AGM also resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO, Jesper Göransson, from liability for the financial year 2025.

Board of Directors

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, that the Board of Directors shall consist of eight members elected by the AGM.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, to re-elect Anders Runevad, Fredrik Paulsson, Magdalena Gerger, Liselott Kilaas, Kerstin Lindell, Malin Persson and Lars Sköld as Board members, and to elect Carl Mellander as new Board member.

Anders Runevad was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Dividend

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, on a dividend of a total of SEK 3.30 per share, to be paid on two occasions:

SEK 1.80 per share, with the record date being 4 May 2026

SEK 1.50 per share, with the record date being 30 October 2026

The dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden on 7 May 2026 and 4 November 2026, respectively.

Auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, on the re-election of the audit firm Ernst & Young AB for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027.

The authorized Public Accountant Jonas Svensson will be the auditor in charge.

Fees

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, that fees to Board members elected by the AGM shall be paid as follows.

The fee to the Chairman of the Board was set at SEK 1,700,000 and the fee to each of the other Board members at SEK 670,800.

For work on the Audit Committee, a fee of SEK 176,800 shall be paid to the Chairman of the Committee and SEK 85,800 to each of the other members.

For work on the Finance Committee, a fee of SEK 127,400 shall be paid to the Chairman of the Committee and SEK 85,800 to each of the other members.

For work on the Remuneration Committee, a fee of SEK 127,400 shall be paid to the Chairman of the Committee and SEK 85,800 to each of the other members.

Fees to the auditor shall, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Remuneration report and Remuneration Policy

The AGM resolved to adopt the Remuneration Policy and to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2025.

Authorizations

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorize the Board of Directors, on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve to issue new Class B shares, with or without pre-emption rights for existing shareholders, corresponding to a maximum of 10 per cent of the share capital, on customary market terms.

The AGM further resolved to authorize the Board of Directors, on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on the acquisition and transfer of own shares, for the purpose of enabling capital structure adjustments and financing of acquisitions and incentive programs.

Long-term incentive program

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to adopt a performance share program for approximately 500 key employees within the Group. The program comprises a maximum of 1,502,086 shares. Including shares for the hedging of social security costs, the program comprises a maximum of 1,893,094 shares, corresponding to approximately 0.64 per cent of the total number of shares.

Allocation of shares is conditional upon the fulfilment of established financial targets and targets relating to reduction of carbon dioxide emissions during the period 2026-2028.

Reduction of the share capital

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to reduce the share capital through cancellation of 5,000,000 repurchased own Class B shares, combined with a bonus issue to restore the share capital, whereby the Company's restricted equity remains unchanged.

The address by the President and CEO will be made available on Peab's website.

The Board of Directors

Peab AB (publ)

Complete documentation

Complete documentation regarding the resolutions of the AGM is available on Peab's website

www.peab.com/agm

For further information, please contact:

Peab's Press Office: pressjour@peab.se or +46 10 456 86 00

Juha Hartomaa, Head of Investor Relations Peab, +46 72 533 31 45

Peab is the Nordic Community Builder with 13,000 employees and net sales of SEK 58 billion. With a local presence and focus on our own resources we develop, do the groundwork and build everyday life where it's lived. Company headquarters are in Förslöv on Bjäre Peninsula in southern Sweden. The Peab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.