SPIE SA: SPIE achieves Investment Grade rating (BBB-) from Fitch Ratings

Cergy, April 29, 2026 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the decision of the rating agency Fitch Ratings to upgrade SPIE SA's long term credit rating to investment grade "BBB-", with a stable outlook, from "BB+".

This upgrade to investment grade reflects SPIE's strengthened credit profile, supported by strong free cash flow generation, solid earnings growth and a sound leverage profile. It also acknowledges the Group's increased scale and continued improvement in profitability, driven by pricing discipline, selectivity and operational excellence, achieved alongside a targeted bolt-on acquisition strategy.

Gauthier Louette, Chairman and CEO of SPIE, commented: "The achievement of investment grade status marks an important milestone for SPIE. It reflects the consistent execution of our strategy, combining profitable growth, operational excellence and selective acquisitions focused on value-accretive opportunities. This recognition reinforces our financial profile and supports our long-term development ambitions."

Jérôme Vanhove, CFO of SPIE, added: "This upgrade highlights the quality of our business model and our ability to generate strong and recurring cash flows together with our disciplined capital allocation. It enhances our financial flexibility and further diversifies our access to funding, while allowing us to continue executing our bolt-on M&A strategy within a well-controlled financial framework."

This new investment grade rating is expected to strengthen SPIE's access to capital markets and improve its financing conditions, supporting the Group's long-term strategy and value creation.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. With 55,000 employees, SPIE works alongside its customers to drive the energy, digital and industrial transitions. As a key player in decarbonisation, the Group delivers efficient and innovative solutions across the economy.

SPIE Group achieved in 2025 consolidated revenue of €10.4 billion and consolidated EBITA of €793 million.

www.spie.com

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