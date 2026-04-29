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WKN: A0JDT8 | ISIN: DK0060030286 | Ticker-Symbol: C6F
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 15:10
8,770 Euro
-2,99 % -0,270
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IT-Dienstleistungen
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1-Jahres-Chart
CBRAIN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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CBRAIN A/S 5-Tage-Chart
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8,3808,58019:55
8,4508,51019:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 18:12 Uhr
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cBrain A/S: Minutes of meeting - AGM 2026

Company Announcement no. 07/2026

Minutes of meeting - AGM 2026

Copenhagen, April 29, 2026

At cBrain's ordinary general meeting on April 29

  • The Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year has been approved,
  • The Annual Report 2025 was adopted and resolution regarding discharge for the Management and the Board of Directors was passed,
  • Appropriation of profit or covering of loss according to the approved annual report approved (dividend of DKK 1.00 per share),

  • Henrik Hvidstfeldt, Lisa Herold Ferbing, Peter Loft, Thomas Qvist and Per Tejs Knudsen were reelected to the board and

  • EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was reelected as independent auditors.

The general meeting also approved the board's proposal for:

  • The remuneration report for 2025,
  • Remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2026.

The Board of Directors recommended remuneration

  • The authorization of the Board of Directors, until the next ordinary general meeting, to acquire up to 10% of the share capital on behalf of the company. The consideration must not deviate from the official price quoted on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen at the time of acquisition by more than 10%.

No matters were disclosed at the general meeting that have not previously been made public.

Ejvind Jørgensen, Chair of the Annual General Meeting

Inquiries regarding this Company Announcement may be directed to

Lars Møller Christiansen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 24429300


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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