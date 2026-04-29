EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.04.2026 / 18:55 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Street: Kennedyplatz 1 Postal code: 50569 City: Cologne

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Barclays PLC

City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Barclays Capital Securities Limited



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 22 Apr 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.21 % 1.70 % 4.91 % 86346303 Previous notification 0.34 % 4.58 % 4.92 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005470405 0 2768482 0.00 % 3.21 % Total 2768482 3.21 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to Recall 253956 0.29 % Total 253956 0.29 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % CFD n/a n/a Cash 140233 0.16 % Portfolio Swap 18/05/2026 - 06/09/2027 n/a Cash 1072712 1.24 % Total 1212945 1.40 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Barclays PLC % % % Barclays Bank PLC % % % - % % % Barclays PLC % % % Barclays Bank PLC % % % Barclays Capital Securities Limited 3.18 % % % - % % % Barclays PLC % % % Barclays Bank PLC % % % Barclays US Holdings Limited % % % Barclays US LLC % % % Barclays Group US Inc. % % % Barclays Capital Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

28 Apr 2026





29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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