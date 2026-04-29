iFOREX Lists on London Stock Exchange, Supporting Focus Across Global and Latin American Markets

LONDON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iFOREX today announced its recent admission to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker IFRX, with a market valuation of approximately £43.3 million. This milestone represents a significant step in the Company's global growth strategy and supports its continued expansion across international markets, including an increasing focus on Latin America (LATAM).

With over 30 years of experience in the online trading industry, iFOREX has built a solid global presence driven by proprietary technology, continuous innovation, and a disciplined approach to risk management. The Company remains focused on delivering advanced trading solutions combined with high-quality client support, tailored to the needs of retail traders in diverse and rapidly evolving markets.

Through its proprietary online and mobile platforms, iFOREX provides access to more than 900 financial instruments, including foreign exchange, commodities, indices, equities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. The Company continues to enhance its technology and product offering to deliver a reliable, secure, and user-friendly trading experience to its international client base.

Latin America represents a key growth region for iFOREX, supported by increasing digital adoption, growing interest in global financial markets, and a rising number of self-directed retail traders. The Company is focused on strengthening its presence across the region by expanding localized services, enhancing educational resources, and adapting its platform capabilities to meet the preferences of LATAM clients.

The Company's listing on the London Stock Exchange reinforces its position as a global fintech provider and enhances its credibility among clients, partners, and stakeholders. It also supports iFOREX's strategy to scale its operations in high-growth markets and further diversify its international footprint.

"Our admission to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange marks an important milestone for iFOREX," said Itai Sadeh, Chief Executive Officer of iFOREX. "Latin America is a region with strong growth potential, driven by increasing demand for accessible and technology-driven trading solutions. We remain committed to expanding our presence in LATAM while continuing to invest in innovation, client experience, and long-term sustainable growth."

Looking ahead, iFOREX will continue to monitor regional market trends and evolve its offering accordingly, with a focus on delivering transparent trading conditions, robust technology, and consistent service quality across all markets in which it operates.

Find out more here: iFOREX Website

This press release is intended solely for media use. It is not meant for individual investors and does not contain personal advice or recommendations.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cABpCEc0D2E

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iforex-lists-on-london-stock-exchange-supporting-focus-across-global-and-latin-american-markets-302755723.html