Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJL0 | ISIN: NL00150000S7 | Ticker-Symbol: 7GW
Stuttgart
29.04.26 | 21:55
1,910 Euro
+0,53 % +0,010
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CABKA NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CABKA NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8902,12022:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 22:22 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cabka N.V.: Cabka Announces Agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2026

Amsterdam, 29 April 2026. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries "Cabka", or the "Company"), a company specialized in transforming hard-to-recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, invites its shareholders to attend the Company's annual general meeting (the "General Meeting"), to be held on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, at 10:30 CEST.

The General Meeting will be held in person at John M. Keynesplein 10, 1066 EP Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Registration for admission to the General Meeting starts at 10:00 CEST. The language of the General Meeting will be English.

AGENDA

  1. Opening
  2. Financial year 2025
    1. Report of the management board for the financial year 2025
    2. Remuneration report for the management board and supervisory board for the financial year 2025 (advisory voting item)
    3. Explanation on policy on reserves and dividend
    4. Adoption of the company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025 including appropriation of the net result for the financial year 2025 (voting item)
  1. Discharge
    1. Discharge of the managing directors for the financial year 2025 (voting item)
    2. Discharge of the supervisory directors for the financial year 2025 (voting item)
  1. Composition of the supervisory board
    1. Reappointment of supervisory directors (voting item)
    2. Appointment of supervisory director (voting item)
  1. Amendment of the remuneration policy for the managing directors and supervisory directors (voting item)
  2. Reappointment of the external auditor for the financial year 2026 (voting item)
  3. Authorization of the management board, subject to approval of the supervisory board, to repurchase ordinary shares (voting item)
  4. Designation of the management board, subject to approval of the supervisory board, as the competent body to (i) issue ordinary shares and (ii) restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights upon issuance of ordinary shares (voting item)
  5. Business and ESG update
  6. Any other business
  7. Closing

Meeting Documentation
The full agenda with explanatory notes, the annual report 2025, and all (other) relevant meeting documents, including information on how to register for the General Meeting, are available on the Company's website:

https://investors.cabka.com/corporate-governance/shareholder-meetings

For more information, please contact:

Investor & Media contact:
investor-affairs@cabka.com
https://investors.cabka.com/

Commercial contact:

info@cabka.com
www.cabka.com

About Cabka
Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), such as pallets and large container solutions sustainability across the logistics chain, helping to improve sustainability across the logistics chain. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach, closing the loop from waste to recycling to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center, it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity to maximize the use of recycled plastics by bringing them back into the production loop. Cabka is fully equipped to capture value across the full chain from waste to end products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer
The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

This document contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.