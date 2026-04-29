Cabka N.V.: Cabka Announces Agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2026

Amsterdam, 29 April 2026. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries "Cabka", or the "Company"), a company specialized in transforming hard-to-recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, invites its shareholders to attend the Company's annual general meeting (the "General Meeting"), to be held on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, at 10:30 CEST.

The General Meeting will be held in person at John M. Keynesplein 10, 1066 EP Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Registration for admission to the General Meeting starts at 10:00 CEST. The language of the General Meeting will be English.

AGENDA

Opening Financial year 2025

Report of the management board for the financial year 2025 Remuneration report for the management board and supervisory board for the financial year 2025 (advisory voting item) Explanation on policy on reserves and dividend Adoption of the company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025 including appropriation of the net result for the financial year 2025 (voting item)

Discharge

Discharge of the managing directors for the financial year 2025 (voting item) Discharge of the supervisory directors for the financial year 2025 (voting item)

Composition of the supervisory board

Reappointment of supervisory directors (voting item) Appointment of supervisory director (voting item)

Amendment of the remuneration policy for the managing directors and supervisory directors (voting item) Reappointment of the external auditor for the financial year 2026 (voting item) Authorization of the management board, subject to approval of the supervisory board, to repurchase ordinary shares (voting item) Designation of the management board, subject to approval of the supervisory board, as the competent body to (i) issue ordinary shares and (ii) restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights upon issuance of ordinary shares (voting item) Business and ESG update Any other business Closing

Meeting Documentation

The full agenda with explanatory notes, the annual report 2025, and all (other) relevant meeting documents, including information on how to register for the General Meeting, are available on the Company's website:

https://investors.cabka.com/corporate-governance/shareholder-meetings

For more information, please contact:

Investor & Media contact:

investor-affairs@cabka.com

https://investors.cabka.com/

Commercial contact:

info@cabka.com

www.cabka.com

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), such as pallets and large container solutions sustainability across the logistics chain, helping to improve sustainability across the logistics chain. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach, closing the loop from waste to recycling to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center, it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity to maximize the use of recycled plastics by bringing them back into the production loop. Cabka is fully equipped to capture value across the full chain from waste to end products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

This document contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.