

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the pullback seen in the previous session, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing narrowly mixed.



While the tech-heavy Nasdaq crept up 9.44 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 24,673.24, the S&P 500 edged down 2.85 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,135.95.



The narrower Dow ended the day more firmly negative, sliding 280.12 points or 0.6 percent to 48,861.81 amid steep losses by Boeing (BA), IBM Corp. (IBM) and Travelers (TRV).



The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of earnings news from big-name tech companies.



Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSFT) are among the companies due to report their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.



With the tech giants part of the so-called 'Magnificent Seven,' their results could have a significant impact on the markets amid resurfacing concerns about AI spending.



Traders also kept an eye on the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy announcement, with the central bank announcing its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged in an unusually divided vote.



The Fed said it decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.50 to 3.75 percent, citing its dual goals of maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run.



Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan supported keeping rates unchanged but 'did not support inclusion of an easing bias in the statement at this time.'



The trio purportedly took issue with the statement's use of 'additional adjustments to the target range,' as the latest actions by the Fed have been to lower interest rates.



Sector News



Despite the lackluster performance by the broader markets, networking stocks saw substantial strength, with the NYSE Arca Networking Index spiking by 4.8 percent to a record closing high.



Oil producer stocks also moved sharply higher along with the price of crude oil, resulting in a 3.2 percent surge by the NYSE Arca Oil Index.



Semiconductor, computer hardware and oil service stocks also saw considerable strength, while gold, airline and steel stocks showed significant move to the downside.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Wednesday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.7 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries saw notable weakness, extending their recent downward trend. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped 6.4 basis points to a one-month closing high of 4.418 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News