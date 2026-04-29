

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $512 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $501 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.



Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $760 million or $1.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.4% to $3.08 billion from $2.58 billion last year.



eBay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $512 Mln. vs. $501 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $3.08 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.46 To $ 1.51 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.97 B To $ 3.03 B



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