

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.54 billion, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $471 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.69 billion or $0.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $43.25 billion from $40.65 billion last year.



Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.54 Bln. vs. $471 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $43.25 Bln vs. $40.65 Bln last year.



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