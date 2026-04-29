

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $188.61 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $75.51 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $425.84 million from $421.94 million last year.



UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $188.61 Mln. vs. $75.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $425.84 Mln vs. $421.94 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.12 To $ 0.14 Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.91 To $ 1.01



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