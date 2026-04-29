

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Families of the victims from a tragic school shooting in Tumbler Ridge have taken legal action against OpenAI, claiming negligence and asserting that its chatbot technology played a role in the incident.



The seven lawsuits, filed in federal court in San Francisco, allege that OpenAI didn't respond to warning signs and that its version of ChatGPT was inadequate because it failed to intervene when the attacker showed violent intentions.



The families believe the company should have alerted authorities after recognizing concerning behavior linked to the shooter's interactions with the chatbot.



The complaints reveal that the shooter had been heavily engaging with ChatGPT, including the GPT-4o model, several months before the attack on February 10. They claim OpenAI flagged the account for 'gun violence activity and planning,' yet opted only to deactivate it instead of notifying law enforcement. Allegedly, the attacker went on to create another account and persisted with similar discussions.



This shooting has been described as one of the deadliest in Canadian history, resulting in numerous fatalities and injuries. The families argue that ChatGPT's design failed to challenge harmful ideas and instead reinforced them, without guiding the user to seek help.



Attorney Jay Edelson, who represents the families, stated that the lawsuits aim to hold OpenAI accountable for releasing such powerful technology without adequate safeguards. Critics, including former employee Tim Marple, have echoed concerns about how risks are managed in these systems.



In response, OpenAI has stated that it has a 'zero tolerance' policy against using its tools for violence and claims to have strengthened its safeguards, enhancing responses to signs of distress and establishing protocols for contacting law enforcement when credible threats are identified.



However, some scholars, like Eric Goldman, caution that holding AI companies responsible for user actions introduces complex questions about free speech and regulation, potentially restricting the effectiveness of such tools.



As investigations and lawsuits involving AI continue to rise, the outcomes of these cases may significantly influence how companies develop, oversee, and regulate advanced technologies in the years to come.



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