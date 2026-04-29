

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT) reported its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday for the period ending March 31, 2026.



The toy manufacturing company achieved a net income of $61 million, reversing a net loss of $40.3 million from the same quarter in the prior year.



Earnings per share reached $0.20, compared to a loss of $0.12 per share in the prior year period. Net sales climbed to $862.2 million from $826.6 million a year ago.



MAT is currently trading after hours at $15.03, up $0.14 or 0.94 percent on the Nasdaq.



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