FOURTEENTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF POSITIVE NORMALIZED

EBITDA AND GENERATED NET INCOME FOR 2025

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) ("Yangaroo", "Company"), a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The full text of the Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis is available at www.yangaroo.com and at www.sedarplus.ca . Please note that all currency in this press release is denominated in United States dollars ("USD"), unless otherwise noted.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported operating income of $289,467 and Normalized EBITDA of $589,541, compared to operating income of $290,783 and Normalized EBITDA of $540,504 for the same quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Yangaroo reported operating income of $199,607 and Normalized EBITDA of $1,227,607, compared to operating income of $767,839 and Normalized EBITDA of $1,582,361 in 2024.

The Company believes that the decline in operating income and Normalized EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025, was primarily driven by reduced discretionary marketing spending from brands and agencies, reflecting the tariff-related cost pressures and broader economic uncertainty during the year. Despite these headwinds, the Company maintained strong service levels, successfully onboarded new clients, and continued to expand its clearance service capabilities across both the United States and Canada.

Within the Advertising Division, performance was impacted by lower delivery volumes, reduced revenue per customer, and decreased utilization of the Company's trafficking, production, clearance, and analytics services amid the uncertain economic environment.

In the Entertainment Division, radio promotions remained steady, while music video delivery volumes declined, reflecting the ongoing shift by a major broadcaster that moved away from music video programming. Awards show revenue reflected the timing of events during the year.

Advertising Division

Revenue of $1,643,301 in Q4'25 versus revenue of $1,727,689 in Q4'24



Revenue of $5,266,043 in fiscal 2025 versus revenue of $5,979,057 in fiscal 2024

Entertainment Group (Music & Awards Divisions)

Revenue of $456,886 in Q4'25 versus revenue of $513,970 in Q4'24



Revenue of $1,839,660 in fiscal 2025 versus revenue of $2,077,447 in fiscal 2024

Grant Schuetrumpf, CEO of Yangaroo, commented, "While macroeconomic pressures, including reduced discretionary marketing spend, ongoing cost constraints, and shifts in media mix, impacted revenue across both our Advertising and Entertainment divisions, our Advertising business remained the primary driver of the Company, despite broader market softness.

Yangaroo responded by optimizing our cost structure, maintaining strong service levels, and continuing to onboard new clients, while reinforcing the value of our integrated platform across delivery, trafficking, clearance, and analytics.

Within Yangaroo's Entertainment segment, radio promotion remained stable, while music video delivery volumes softened due to reduced broadcaster programming. Awards revenue remained consistent, reflecting the timing and cyclicality of major events, alongside the addition of the Critics Choice Awards to our roster of award show clients.

Yangaroo also expanded our Advertising broadcast clearance capabilities by enhancing our self-serve platform and advancing our role in supporting broadcast regulatory workflows in Canada. As tariff-related headwinds start to moderate, contributing to improved operating conditions, our investment into broader advertising delivery services continue to strengthen our position in the market.

As Yangaroo moves into 2026, we remain focused on driving growth through expanded customer relationships, continued investment in our technology platform, and disciplined execution. With a strong operational foundation in place, we are well-positioned to capitalize on both organic growth and strategic opportunities ahead."

Operating Expenses and Normalized EBITDA

Operating expenses of $1,810,720 in Q4'2025 versus an expense of 1,950,876 in Q4'2024.



Operating expenses of $6,906,096 in fiscal 2025 versus operating expenses of $7,288,665 in fiscal 2024.



Fourteenth consecutive quarter of positive Normalized EBITDA: the Company generated $589,541 of Normalized EBITDA in Q4'25, $152,906 of Normalized EBITDA in Q3'25, $220,909 of Normalized EBITDA in Q2'25, $264,251 of Normalized EBITDA in Q1'25, $540,504 of Normalized EBITDA in Q4'24, $466,458 of Normalized EBITDA in Q3'24, $337,818 of Normalized EBITDA in Q2'24, $237,581 of Normalized EBITDA in Q1'24, $211,061 of Normalized EBITDA in Q4'23, $266,269 of Normalized EBITDA in Q3'23, $541,952 of Normalized EBITDA in Q2'23, $116,293 of Normalized EBITDA in Q1'23, $833,974 of Normalized EBITDA in Q4'22, and $1,927 of Normalized EBITDA in Q3'22.

Q4'2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2,100,187 compared to $2,241,659 and $1,572,017 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively.

Q4'2025 revenue decreased by $141,472, or 6%, versus Q4'2024. The decrease in revenue was due to lower Advertising and Entertainment revenue with a decrease of $84,388, or 5%, and $57,084, or 11%, respectively.



Revenue increased by $528,170, or 34%, sequentially compared to Q3'2025. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by higher Advertising revenue with an increase of $587,675 or 56%, slightly offset by lower Music and Awards revenue with a decrease of $59,505, or 12%, respectively. The increase in Advertising revenue is attributed to seasonality with the fourth quarter typically being the highest volume and spend period. The decline in Music and Awards revenue is attributed to fewer new music video deliveries from major record labels as well as the cyclicality in our customers' award show schedules, which typically peak during the summer.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $1,810,720 compared to $1,950,878 and $1,667,626 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively.

Operating expenses decreased by $140,158, or 7%, versus Q4'2024. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily attributed to restructuring and cost control initiatives which resulted in lower salaries as well as lower technology, marketing, and general & administrative expenses.



Operating expenses increased by $143,094, or 8%, versus Q3'2025. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributed to an increase in headcount and increased commission expenses.

Normalized EBITDA in Q4'2025 was $589,541 compared to Normalized EBITDA of $540,504 in Q4'2024 and Normalized EBITDA of $152,906 in Q3'2025.

Normalized EBITDA increased by $49,037 compared to Q4'2024. The increase was primarily attributed to the lower operating expenses year over year due to Management's operations optimization strategy.



Normalized EBITDA increased by $436,635 compared to Q3'2025. The increase was attributed to seasonality with the fourth quarter typically being the highest volume and spend period.

Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue in fiscal 2025 was $7,105,703, a decrease of $950,801 compared to the $8,056,504 in revenue in 2024. This was primarily driven by reduced discretionary marketing spending from brands and agencies, reflecting the tariff-related cost pressures and broader economic uncertainty during the year.

(i) Advertising

The Company earned advertising revenue of $5,266,043 in the year ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of $713,014 over the same period in 2024. The decrease from the previous year was primarily attributed to the tariff-related cost pressures and broader economic uncertainty which impacted us through a corresponding decline in our customer volumes.

(ii) Entertainment

The Company earned entertainment revenue of $1,839,660 in the year ended December 31, 2025, representing a decrease of $237,787 over the same period in 2024. The decrease from the prior year was primarily attributed to lower volumes amongst Music customers.

Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $6,906,096, a decrease of $382,569 over the prior year period.

(i) Salaries and Consulting

Salaries and consulting expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $4,360,039, representing a decrease of $151,820, or 3%, over the same period in the prior year. This decrease was a result of efforts made to streamline headcount and reduction in commission expenses related to the lower revenue reported in 2025.

(ii) Marketing and Promotion

Marketing and promotion expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $214,443, a decrease of $14,703, or 6%, over the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to reduced marketing and sales activities.

(iii) General and Administrative

General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $806,592, representing a decrease of $18,286, or 2%, over the prior year. The decrease was the result of a reduction in bad debt expenses and insurance premiums.

(iv) Technology Development

Technology development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $542,123, a decrease of $386,137, or 42%, over the same period in the prior year. The decrease was primarily attributed to decreased license and infrastructure costs. During 2024 there was also a one-time adjustment of $168,000 related to SRED repayment.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's Normalized EBITDA was $1,227,607 compared to a Normalized EBITDA of $1,582,361 in 2024. The decrease in Normalized EBITDA versus the prior year was primarily attributed to the lower revenue generated in 2025, partially offset by the lower headcount and improved operating efficiency.

Financial Highlights





Q4 2025



Q3 2025



Q2 2025



Q1 2025

Cash $ 161,112

$ 160,165

$ 271,234

$ 217,088

Working capital deficiency

($1,255,379 )

($2,033,182 )

($2,140,887 )

($1,900,378 ) Liquidity $ 764,301

$ 645,044

$ 656,059

$ 686,618



















Revenue $ 2,100,187

$ 1,572,017

$ 1,651,441

$ 1,782,058

Operating expenses $ 1,810,720

$ 1,667,626

$ 1,670,218

$ 1,757,532

Other expenses (income)

($421,426 )

($166,455 ) $ 255,720

$ 152,424

Income tax expense $ 36,949

$ 1,407

$ 6,671

$ 909

Net and comprehensive income (loss) $ 673,944

$ 69,439



($281,168 )

($128,807 ) Income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.01

$ 0.00

$ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.01

$ 0.00

$ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) EBITDA $ 1,080,991

$ 361,515

$ 63,051

$ 158,596

EBITDA Margin %

51.47%



23.00%



3.82%



8.90%

Normalized EBITDA* $ 589,541

$ 152,906

$ 220,909

$ 264,251

Normalized EBITDA Margin % *

28.07%



9.73%



13.38%



14.83%



* A non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS financial measures" for definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to the relevant IFRS measures





Q4 2024



Q3 2024



Q2 2024



Q1 2024

Cash $ 231,083

$ 105,906

$ 86,118

$ 207,998

Working capital deficiency

($1,841,495 )

($1,787,761 )

($1,932,157 )

($1,810,041 ) Liquidity $ 717,583

$ 550,386

$ 378,358

$ 521,092



















Revenue $ 2,241,659

$ 1,942,525

$ 1,949,689

$ 1,922,631

Operating expenses $ 1,950,878

$ 1,593,542

$ 1,838,985

$ 1,905,260

Other expenses (income)

($92,194 ) $ 179,406

$ 118,863



($144 ) Income tax expense (recovery)

($97,327 )

-

$ 120,872

$ 1,950

Net and comprehensive income (loss) $ 480,302

$ 169,577



($129,031 ) $ 15,565

Income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.01

$ 0.00



($0.00 ) $ 0.00

Income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.01

$ 0.00



($0.00 ) $ 0.00

EBITDA $ 651,570

$ 374,900

$ 307,730

$ 356,704

EBITDA Margin %

29.07%



19.30%



15.78%



18.55%

Normalized EBITDA* $ 540,504

$ 466,458

$ 337,818

$ 237,581

Normalized EBITDA Margin % *

24.11%



24.01%



17.33%



12.36%



* A non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS financial measures" for definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to the relevant IFRS measures

Shares for Services

Pursuant to a previously disclosed shares for services arrangement (the "Shares for Services Arrangement") entered into between the Company and Grant Schuetrumpf, the Company will issue a total of 256,187 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") for the months of November 2025 through March 2026, as follows:

37,681 Shares at a price of CAD $0.06 per Share for the month of November 2025;

88,202 Shares at a price of CAD $0.05 per Share for the months of December 2025 and January 2026, collectively;

55,158 Shares at a price of CAD $0.04 per Share for the month of February 2026; and

75,146 Shares at a price of CAD $0.03 per Share for the month of March 2026.

Upon the issuance of the Shares, the Company will have issued a cumulative total of 639,322 Shares for the months of January 2025 through March 2026 under the Shares for Services Arrangement.

As Mr. Schuetrumpf is an officer and director of the Company, the issuance of the Shares under the Shares for Services Arrangement is considered a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders In Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and the TSXV. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI-61-101 contained in section 5.5 (a) and Section 5.7 (1)(a) as the fair market value of the common shares being issued to insiders in connection with the Shares for Services Arrangement does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Subsequent Events

On March 23, 2026, the Company successfully amended its existing Credit Facility (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, which had previously matured on June 26, 2025, has been extended to a new maturity date of December 31, 2026.

As part of the amendment, covenant testing requirements have been waived through December 31, 2026. All other terms of the Credit Facility remain consistent as amended in August 2024.

About YANGAROO

Yangaroo is a technology provider in the media and entertainment industry, offering a cloud-based software platform for the management and distribution of digital media content. Yangaroo's Digital Media Distribution System ("DMDS") platform is a patented cloud-based platform that provides customers with a centralized and fully integrated workflow directly connecting radio and television broadcasters, digital display networks, and video publishers for centralized digital asset management, delivery, and promotion. DMDS is used across the advertising, music, and entertainment awards show markets.

Yangaroo Inc. is a publicly listed company incorporated on July 28, 1999, under the laws of Ontario as Musicrypt.com Inc. and changed to its present name on July 17, 2007. Yangaroo trades on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol Yoo.

The address of the Company's corporate office and principal place of business is 360 Dufferin Street, Suite 203, Toronto, Ontario, M6K 1Z8.

# # #

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following non-IFRS definitions are used in the press release because management believes that they provide useful information regarding the Company's ongoing operations. Readers are cautioned that the definitions are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and should not be construed to be alternatives to revenues and net earnings determined in accordance with IFRS or as an indicator of performance, liquidity, or cash flows. The Company's method of calculating these measures may differ from the methods used by other entities and accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities or in other jurisdictions.

EBITDA as defined by the Company means Earnings Before Interest and financing costs (net of interest income), Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. EBITDA is derived from the statements of comprehensive income (loss) and can be computed as revenues less salaries and consulting expenses, technology and production expenses, marketing and promotion expenses, general and administrative expenses, remeasurement contingent consideration, remeasurement of embedded derivate liability, foreign exchange (gain) loss, and any non-recurring items such as restructuring expenses, gain from settlement, government subsidies and acquisition fees.

Normalized EBITDA, as defined by the Company, means EBITDA adjusted for one-time non-recurring or non-cash items such as share-based compensation, restructuring fees, foreign-exchange expenses, remeasurement of embedded derivative liability, remeasurement on contingent consideration and gain on settlement.

EBITDA Margin and Normalized EBITDA Margin as defined by the Company means EBITDA and Normalized EBITDA, respectively, as a percentage of revenue.

Working capital as defined by the Company means current assets less current liabilities.

Liquidity as defined by the Company means cash plus the available capacity in the Company's revolving credit facility.

The Company believes EBITDA, EBITDA margin, liquidity, and working capital, are useful measures because they provide information to both management and investors with respect to the operating and financial performance of the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Yangaroo, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Yangaroo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including but not limited to: the use of proceeds of the offering, receipt of all necessary approvals of the offering, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; negotiation uncertainties and other risks of the technology industry. Although Yangaroo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Yangaroo's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Yangaroo assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295084

Source: Yangaroo Inc.