Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) ("YANGAROO" or the "Company"), a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions, today announced that it has granted an aggregate of 2,060,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") and 400,000 deferred share units (the "DSUs") to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan").

The RSUs will vest one year from the date of grant and will be settled in common shares of the Company upon vesting, subject to and in accordance with the terms of the Plan. Except as provided under the Plan, the DSUs will vest and be settled in accordance with the terms of the Plan following the holder's cessation of service with the Company and not earlier than May 8, 2027.

All securities issued pursuant to the Plan are subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About YANGAROO

YANGAROO is a technology provider in the media and entertainment industry, offering a cloud-based software platform for the management and distribution of digital media content. YANGAROO's Digital Media Distribution System ("DMDS") is a patented cloud-based platform that provides customers with a centralized and fully integrated workflow directly connecting radio and television broadcasters, digital display networks, and video publishers for centralized digital asset management, delivery, and promotion. DMDS is used across the advertising, music, and entertainment awards show markets.

The address of the Company's corporate office and principal place of business is 360 Dufferin Street, Suite 203, Toronto, Ontario, M6K 1Z8.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of YANGAROO, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of YANGAROO to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Although YANGAROO has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company is making forward-looking statements with respect to the issuance and settlement of equity incentives under its omnibus equity incentive plan.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause YANGAROO's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, YANGAROO assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296772

Source: Yangaroo Inc.