Kalo Gold Corp.: Kalo Gold Provides Update on High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey at Vatu Aurum Project, Fiji

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Kalo Gold Corp. (TSXV:KALO)(OTCID:KLGDF)(FSE:9M51) ("Kalo" or the "Company") reports continued progress on the ongoing 6,212 line-kilometre high-resolution airborne magnetic ("heli-mag") survey at its Vatu Aurum Project in Fiji.

The survey continues to progress efficiently. As at April 29, 2026, a total of 2,764 line-kilometres has been flown, with 3,448 line-kilometres remaining in the program.

The airborne magnetic survey is being flown at 100-metre line spacing, with tighter 50-metre spacing planned over priority target areas, significantly enhancing the resolution of structural and geological interpretation across the project.

Favourable weather conditions have enabled productive daily flights, with operations focused on completing tighter grid coverage where conditions permit. The survey is being conducted using a helicopter-mounted tri-sensor magnetometer system, allowing for both total magnetic intensity and horizontal gradient data to be collected, improving the ability to resolve subtle structural features and geological contacts.

The remainder of the program is expected to be completed over the coming days, depending on final line spacing and operating conditions, with daily data quality control and reporting ensuring a high standard of data acquisition throughout the program.

Strategic Importance to Vatu Aurum Exploration

The airborne magnetic survey is a key component of Kalo's exploration strategy at Vatu Aurum and is expected to significantly enhance the Company's understanding of the structural framework across the project, including:

Identification of fault systems and structural corridors

Mapping of intrusive bodies and alteration zones

Refinement and prioritization of drill targets across the Aurum Prime and Wainikoro areas

Final processed datasets will include total magnetic intensity, derivative products, and fully levelled geophysical grids, which will be integrated with existing geological and geochemical data to support ongoing exploration and targeting.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was prepared, reviewed, and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., CEO and Principal Geoscientist of SGDS-Hive, Technical Director of the Vatu Aurum Project, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company and has verified the data disclosed, having conducted multiple site visits (2023-2026) and direct supervision of the exploration program.

About Kalo Gold Corp.

Kalo Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company advancing the 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project (Special Prospecting Licences 1511 and 1464), a 367 km² land package on Vanua Levu, Fiji, located in a preserved volcanic back-arc setting. The Company's work is focused on a northeast-trending corridor of low-sulphidation epithermal gold targets extending from Matailabasa in the southwest to Nayaroyaro in the northeast. Exploration across the corridor - including at the flagship Aurum Prime area and Wainikoro - has defined multiple structurally controlled gold targets supported by drilling, trenching, and soil geochemistry. The Company is systematically advancing high-confidence targets toward discovery.

Kalo Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (KALO), the OTCID Market (KLGDF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (9M51). For further information, visit www.kalogoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director

For further information: info@kalogoldcorp.com | www.kalogoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "continue", "target", "scheduled", and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "will", "may", or "could" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: (i) the timing, scope, and completion of the high-resolution airborne magnetic ("heli-mag") survey at the Vatu Aurum Project, including planned line-kilometres, line spacing, and infill coverage over priority target areas; (ii) the expectation that the survey will be completed within the anticipated timeframe and within the planned operating window, subject to weather and operating conditions; (iii) the expectation that processed survey datasets - including total magnetic intensity, horizontal gradient products, derivative products, and fully levelled geophysical grids - will be delivered and integrated with existing geological and geochemical data; (iv) the expected utility of the survey in identifying fault systems and structural corridors, mapping intrusive bodies and alteration zones, and refining and prioritizing drill targets across the Aurum Prime and Wainikoro areas; and (v) the Company's ability to secure financing, permits, and regulatory approvals required to advance exploration on the Vatu Aurum Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that the Company considers reasonable but which may prove to be inaccurate, including: that the survey contractor will continue to deliver daily production at or near the rates achieved to date; that weather and operating conditions in Fiji will remain favourable for completion of the program; that data quality control and processing will be delivered on the anticipated schedule; that the Company will be able to fund and execute the planned exploration programs; that permits, tenure, and licences will remain in good standing; that there will be no adverse change in the political, regulatory, or operational environment in Fiji, including potential fuel shortages; and that commodity prices and capital markets conditions will support continued exploration.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: weather and operating risk affecting completion of the survey; the risk that geological, geochemical, geophysical, and structural interpretations may change with additional data; permit, tenure, and title risk; risks of operating in Fiji, including fuel supply, logistics, and currency risk; dependence on key personnel and third-party service providers (including the survey contractor); environmental, health, and safety risk; financing and dilution risk; and commodity price volatility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are directed to the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, for a more complete discussion of the risks affecting the Company and its business.

SOURCE: Kalo Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kalo-gold-provides-update-on-high-resolution-airborne-magnetic-survey-at-vatu-aur-1162775