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PR Newswire
30.04.2026 04:36 Uhr
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NETMARBLE TO HOST CHARACTER NAME RESERVATION EVENT FOR GAME OF THRONES: KINGSROAD ON MAY 8

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, announced that it will host a character name reservation event for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad starting May 8 at 05:00 AM(UTC).

The event will be held through the game's official website, where players can log in and participate via the name reservation feature, allowing them to secure their own unique in-game character name in advance.

In addition, Netmarble will release a special video featuring Hyun Il Jang, Executive Producer at Netmarble Neo on May 7 at 11:00 AM(UTC) via the official Game of Thrones: Kingsroad YouTube channel. The video will include a message of appreciation following the recent showcase and Closed Beta Test, along with a brief overview of the results. It will also introduce key topics based on player feedback.

Meanwhile, pre-registration for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is currently underway. Players who pre-register can receive a range of platform-specific rewards designed to support early progression and customization, including Northern Outfit and more. Netmarble is also hosting a subscription event across its official channels, offering additional rewards such as the launch special title "Harbinger of Westeros" and 100,000 Copper.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is scheduled for an initial PC launch on May 14, followed by a Grand Launch on May 21 with support for mobile platforms.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is an open-world RPG based on HBO's iconic Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning original drama series, Game of Thrones. The game is officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of HBO.

GAME OF THRONES: KINGSROAD, GAME OF THRONES, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON and all related characters and elements © & HOME BOX OFFICE, INC. (s26) All rights reserved. & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s26)

About Netmarble Corporation
Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967490/GOTK_KEYART.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/netmarble-to-host-character-name-reservation-event-for-game-of-thrones-kingsroad-on-may-8-302755440.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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