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WKN: 929198 | ISIN: US9113121068 | Ticker-Symbol: UPAB
Tradegate
20.03.26 | 21:02
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PR Newswire
23.03.2026 04:06 Uhr
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NETMARBLE STEAM PLAYTEST SIGN-UPS UNDERWAY FOR GAME OF THRONES: KINGSROAD

Players can apply to participate in the Steam Playtest through the game's Steam page until April 23, with the test scheduled to run from April 17 to April 24.

Players who take part in the Steam Playtest will be able to experience the vast open world of Westeros, brought to life with unprecedented scale and remarkable detail. Set across the Seven Kingdoms, the game allows players to explore a sprawling open world inspired by the epic saga of the series, offering an early look at immersive environments and action RPG gameplay.

The upcoming test will support multiple languages to accommodate players across the region, including Korean, Japanese, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Russian, and English.

Meanwhile, pre-registration for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is currently underway with strong player interest. Players who pre-register can receive a range of platform-specific rewards designed to support early progression and customization, including Northern Outfit, mounts, in-game currency, and cosmetic items.

Netmarble is hosting a subscription event across official channels, offering additional rewards such as the launch special title "Harbinger of Westeros" and 100,000 Copper.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is an open-world RPG based on HBO's iconic Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning original drama series, Game of Thrones. The game is officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of HBO.

For the latest updates, visit the official website of Game of Thrones: Kingsroad or check out official social media channels.

GAME OF THRONES: KINGSROAD, GAME OF THRONES, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON and all related characters and elements © & HOME BOX OFFICE, INC. (s26) All rights reserved. & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s26)

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, and Raven2. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938610/Game_of_Thrones_Kingsroad_Iron_Throne.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/netmarble-steam-playtest-sign-ups-underway-for-game-of-thrones-kingsroad-302719663.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.