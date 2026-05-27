Netmarble: Raven2 Kicks Off Grand Festival Update With New "Warlord" Class

Ultimate and Special Coupons Available for the First Time Since Launch

SEOUL, South Korea, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a renowned developer and publisher of high-quality games, has released a major update for its brutal dark fantasy MMORPG RAVEN2, introducing the new class alongside large-scale Grand Festival events and new content.

Newly added in this update, Warlord is a spear-wielding melee class that is designed as a battlefield commander, using commanding combat abilities to disrupt enemies and turn the tide of battle. To celebrate the launch of Warlord, RAVEN2 is holding a Class Change Event, where players can get a Class Change Token using Gold and switch to the class they wish. Warlord Growth Support Chests will also be provided to all players to make their gameplay experience more enjoyable.

A special Grand Festival is now underway to commemorate the update. For the first time since launch, players can receive Ultimate Coupons and Special Coupons by participating in the check-in event. The rewards include three Ultimate Coupons for Holy Garment, Familiar, and Stella, as well as four Special Coupons for Armor, Relic, Rune, and Weapon Resonance. These coupons reflect eligible history from the launch of RAVEN2, allowing players to retry eligible contract summons and Stella combinations, or restore items destroyed after failed enhancement attempts.

The Grand Festival also features an event where players can obtain a Legendary Familiar newly added to celebrate the update. Together with the ongoing event that grants a Legendary Holy Garment upon reaching Level 60, players can earn both a Legendary Holy Garment and a Legendary Familiar through gameplay participation.

In-game towns have been decorated with a festive Grand Festival theme, and a special event dungeon is set to open. The update also expands Tower of Chaos up to 50F, offering additional challenges and progression opportunities.

An official sequel to RAVEN (EvilBane: The Iron King), RAVEN2 is a blockbuster MMORPG set in a dark fantasy realm reimagined with unrivaled graphics. As a member of the Special Corps, players will onboard on a journey to investigate dangerous and bizarre incidents under royal order, and engage in a large-scale, cruel war.

For more information about RAVEN2, stay tuned to the game's official forum, YouTube channel and Facebook . Players can also visit the official website to find out more about the game.

About Netmarble Corporation

Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, RAVEN2, MARVEL Future Fight, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

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