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WKN: A2DUSP | ISIN: CH0371153492 | Ticker-Symbol: 4LG
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 20:31
56,10 Euro
-0,36 % -0,20
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,1056,2008:22
56,0056,1008:22
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 06:48 Uhr
165 Leser
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Landis+Gyr Group AG: Landis+Gyr Announces Sale of Rhebo to Everfield

CHAM, Switzerland and LEIPZIG, Germany, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), a global energy technology leader driving intelligent innovation across the grid, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Rhebo GmbH to Everfield Germany GmbH, a buy-and-hold investor in European B2B SaaS businesses. Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and other standard closing conditions.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Leipzig, Germany, Rhebo provides security monitoring and anomaly detection for industrial (OT) networks and IIoT environments. Rhebo's solutions help industrial companies and operators detect anomalies and cyber threats across OT networks and IIoT edge devices without interfering with ongoing operations.

Rhebo has been part of Landis+Gyr Group since 2021. The transaction, reflecting an enterprise value in the high single-digit million US Dollar range, follows Landis+Gyr's strategic realignment and supports the Company's continued focus on its core business priorities. Under Everfield's long-term ownership, Rhebo is expected to continue advancing its technology to meet evolving market requirements.

"As part of sharpening our strategic focus on our core business, Landis+Gyr decided to carve out our Rhebo OT security product division and transfer it to a strong European investor", commented Todd Wiedman, CEO of Rhebo from 2023 to 2026 and CISO of Landis+Gyr. "With Everfield's dedicated resources, deep expertise, and clear commitment to the EMEA market, we are very confident that the OT security business is ideally positioned to accelerate growth and deliver greater value to customers across the region."

"With a strong market position in DACH and deep technical expertise in OT security, Rhebo adds a critical capability to our ecosystem," added Oscar Koberling, Country Manager for DACH at Everfield. "We see a lot of opportunity in Rhebo given our experience in helping B2B software businesses grow and further improving their best-in-class product to continue serving its customers."

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a global energy technology leader, delivering intelligent solutions that connect devices, data, and decisions across the grid. Trusted by more than 3,500 utilities worldwide, we transform traditional devices into intelligent, networked sensors, giving utilities real-time grid visibility and system control. For more information, please visit our website https://www.landisgyr.com/.

About Everfield

Everfield is a buy-and-hold investor in European vertical market and specialist software businesses. Everfield operates a decentralised model that allows acquired businesses to retain their brand and legacy, while accessing operational expertise and a network of more than 40 B2B software companies across Europe. The Everfield ecosystem spans verticals including Business & Industrial Systems, Food, Hospitality & Leisure, Field & Workforce Operations, Healthcare, and Education. https://everfield.com.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/landisgyr-announces-sale-of-rhebo-to-everfield-302757902.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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