Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUSP | ISIN: CH0371153492 | Ticker-Symbol: 4LG
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 07:42
56,50 Euro
-0,18 % -0,10
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,1054,6008:38
54,1054,6008:38
PR Newswire
07.05.2026 17:48 Uhr
239 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Landis+Gyr Group AG: Landis+Gyr Announces Q4 and Full-Year FY 2025 Financial Results

CHAM, Switzerland, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), a global energy technology leader driving intelligent innovation across the grid, today announced unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year FY 2025 ended March 31, 2026.

All amounts and disclosures reflect the Company's continuing operations, comprising the Americas and Asia Pacific segments. The results of the EMEA operations and certain other non-core operations are presented as discontinued operations.

Q4 FY 2025

  • Very strong execution in Q4 FY 2025 with net revenue up 24.8% YoY to $352.4 million, an adjusted gross margin of 36.7% and order intake of $346.3 million (book-to-bill of 1.0x)

Full-Year FY 2025

  • Broad-based order intake of $1.1 billion corresponding to a book-to-bill ratio of 0.95x and resulting in stable backlog of $3.9 billion
  • Net revenue of $1,166.2 million in FY 2025, an increase of 4.2% driven by the Americas region which grew by 7.8%
  • Adjusted EBITDA[1] of $167.5 million (up 10.9% YoY), driven by operating leverage and equivalent to a margin of 14.4% (up 90 basis points)
  • Income from continuing operations of $41.2 million or $1.43 per share and a net loss of $166.6 million including a non-cash impairment related to the EMEA divestment
  • Cash flow from operating activities of $98.3 million, an increase of 24.6%, resulting in lower net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.9 times
  • Total capital returned to shareholders in FY 2025 of approximately $70 million
  • Proposed distribution of CHF 1.20 per share (up 4.3%)

Strategy and Outlook

  • Major strategic milestone achieved with completed divestiture of EMEA business in April 2026
  • Guidance for FY 2026 with net revenue of between $1,075 and $1,125 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between 14.5% and 15.5%
  • Expectations through FY 2028: Mid-single digit (%) revenue CAGR with adjusted EBITDA growing at approximately twice that rate

"In financial year 2025, we executed on both our strategic transformation and operational targets. In April 2026 we achieved a major milestone in the transformation of Landis+Gyr with the closing of the divestment of our EMEA business. Landis+Gyr is now a focused global business with a substantially elevated profitability and cash generation profile. Compared to the structural setup of Landis+Gyr in 2024, we improved EBITDA margin by 450 basis points. Further, I am also very pleased with the continued success of our teams and the strong momentum of our leading grid edge technology with our customers as reflected in the solid order intake in FY 2025. With a backlog of close to $4 billion and key strategic initiatives implemented, we enter FY 2026 with a strong foundation for sustainable value creation," said Peter Mainz, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr.

Davinder Athwal, Chief Financial Officer of Landis+Gyr, commented: "FY 2025 results reflect the disciplined execution and continued progress in strengthening our organizational and cost structure. In FY 2025, we returned approximately $70 million to our shareholders, and we intend to further increase shareholder remuneration this year. Looking ahead, while our project-driven business can create quarter-to-quarter fluctuations due to the phasing in execution of large-scale deployments, which we expect in 2026, we anticipate underlying positive trends to continue. For FY 2026, we guide for net revenue of between $1.075 billion and $1.125 billion alongside an improved adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.5% to 15.5%, and we expect our cash flow profile to improve significantly. Supported by a strong backlog position, we expect mid-single digits revenue CAGR through FY 2028 with adjusted EBITDA growing at approximately twice that rate."

Read the full ad hoc announcement here.

About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is a global energy technology leader, delivering intelligent solutions that connect devices, data, and decisions across the grid. Trusted by more than 2,000 utilities worldwide, we transform traditional devices into intelligent, networked sensors, giving utilities real-time grid visibility and system control. With these combined insights, electric, gas, and water companies can anticipate demand, optimize operations, and deliver energy that's more reliable, resilient, accessible, safe, and sustainable for everyone. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

[1] For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, see chapter "Supplemental Reconciliations and Definitions (unaudited)" in this ad hoc announcement.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287017/5958703/Landis_Gyr_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/landisgyr-announces-q4-and-full-year-fy-2025-financial-results-302765795.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.