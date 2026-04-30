

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L, STAC.L, 2888.HK) reported first quarter profit attributable to parent company shareholders of $1.9 billion, an increase of 19% from a year ago. Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders was $1.66 billion, up 22%. Basic earnings per ordinary share, in cents, was 74.2 compared to 56.6.



Operating income was $5.9 billion, up 9% from a year ago. Adjusted net interest income was up 1% to $2.9 billion. Adjusted non-interest income was up 16% to $3.0 billion. Operating profit before impairment and taxation was $2.76 billion, up 19% in constant currency.



The company said its 2026 guidance remains unchanged.



At last close on LSE, Standard Chartered shares were trading at 1,790.00 pence, up 0.43%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News