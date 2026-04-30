Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Regulatory News:
X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (BOURSE:XFAB):
Highlights Q1 2026:
- Revenue was USD 195.6 million, down 4% year-on-year (YoY) and down 12% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)
- Excluding the impact from revenue recognized over time (IFRS 15), revenue was USD 205.8 million, above the guided range of USD 190-200 million.
- Microsystems business with an all-time high revenue at USD 33.7 million, up 42% YoY and up 35% QoQ
- Strong growth of wide-bandgap revenue reaching USD 15.1 million, up 152% YoY and up 49% QoQ
- EBITDA was USD 34.2 million, down 30% YoY and down 19% QoQ
- EBITDA margin was 17.5%; excluding IFRS 15 impact, EBITDA margin of 18.4%, within the guided 18-21%
- EBIT was USD 2.3 million, down 89% YoY and down 77% QoQ
Outlook:
- Q2 2026 revenue is expected to come in within the range of USD 190-200 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 17% and 20%.
- Steady recovery of X-FAB's automotive business anticipated in the second half of 2026.
- The guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.15 USD/Euro and does not take into account the impact of IFRS 15.
Revenue breakdown per quarter:
in millions of USD
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2025
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
Q1 2026
Q1 y-o-y
Automotive
142.4
146.0
128.6
135.4
143.4
146.9
132.6
121.6
-10%
Industrial
34.4
31.5
36.1
39.3
47.2
47.6
50.5
52.0
32%
Medical
13.2
12.1
16.5
13.8
15.1
21.2
21.2
19.2
39%
Subtotal core business
190.1
189.6
181.2
188.6
205.7
215.7
204.3
192.9
2%
93.7%
92.9%
92.1%
93.2%
94.2%
94.2%
93.7%
93.6%
CCC1
12.6
14.2
15.1
13.6
12.2
13.3
13.6
12.7
-6%
Others
0.1
0.1
0.5
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.3
0.2
Revenue*
202.8
204.0
196.8
202.3
218.3
228.9
218.1
205.8
2%
Impact from revenue recognized over time
2.3
2.4
-8.0
1.8
-3.0
-0.3
4.2
-10.3
Total revenue
205.1
206.4
188.8
204.1
215.3
228.6
222.3
195.6
-4%
1Consumer, Communications Computer
in millions of USD
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Q2 2025
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
Q1 2026
Q1 y-o-y
CMOS
166.2
175.0
170.8
173.4
185.1
191.8
182.9
156.9
-9%
Microsystems Photonics1
25.1
21.6
20.2
22.9
25.3
27.5
25.0
33.7
42%
Wide-bandgap technologies2
11.6
7.4
5.8
6.0
7.9
9.6
10.2
15.1
152%
Revenue*
202.8
204.0
196.8
202.3
218.3
228.9
218.1
205.8
2%
Impact from revenue recognized over time
2.3
2.4
-8.0
1.8
-3.0
-0.3
4.2
-10.3
Total revenue
205.1
206.4
188.8
204.1
215.3
228.6
222.3
195.6
-4%
1Photonics revenue included as from Q1 2026
2SiC and GaN; GaN revenue included as from Q1 2026
Business development
In the first quarter of 2026, X-FAB recorded revenues of USD 195.6 million, down 4% year-on-year and 12% quarter-on-quarter. Excluding the impact from revenue recognized over time, quarterly revenue was USD 205.8 million, above the guided range of USD 190-200 million. First quarter revenue in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical was at USD 192.9 million*, up 2% year-on-year and down 6% quarter-on-quarter, representing a share of 94%* of total revenue.
Order intake for the first quarter reached USD 169.4 million, remaining steady at a modest level but showing a sequential increase of 3%. Backlog at the end of the quarter was USD 308.4 million, down 3% from USD 318.2 million at the end of the previous quarter.
In the first quarter, automotive revenue came in at USD 121.6 million*, down 10% year-on-year and down 8% quarter-on-quarter. Apart from macroeconomic uncertainties, short-term automotive demand continued to be constrained by ongoing inventory adjustments, resulting in order levels which may not fully reflect actual market requirements. The transition to electrified mobility structurally increases semiconductor content per vehicle and consistently elevates the need for electric vehicle subsystems, such as battery management, thermal regulation, and on-board charging technologies. With its diversified technology portfolio, X-FAB is well positioned to capture business opportunities in internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid, and battery electric vehicle (BEV) drivetrains. Although automotive market visibility remains low, X-FAB experienced strong interest in its sensor technologies during the first quarter, particularly from the Asian region and China, with design wins for gas, pressure, and acceleration sensors, as well as a novel application for road noise cancellation in electric vehicles.
X-FAB's industrial business generated USD 52.0 million* in quarterly revenue, up 32% year-on-year and a 3% rise compared to the prior quarter. This growth was largely fueled by robust silicon carbide revenue and the growing demand for data center power management solutions. Sustained high production of last-time-buy technologies also continued to contribute positively to first quarter revenue in the industrial end market.
In the first quarter, medical revenue came in at USD 19.2 million*, up 39% year-on-year and down 9% quarter-on-quarter. Main contributors were applications in pacemakers, echography, contactless temperature sensing, and DNA sequencing. Additionally, X-FAB secured an increasing number of medical ultrasound opportunities during the first quarter.
CMOS revenue in the first quarter was USD 156.9 million*, down 9% year-on-year and 14% quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to the continued softness of the automotive end market. At the same time, X-FAB secured several design wins for its 180nm and 110nm BCD-on-SOI technology ranging from data center to medical ultrasound applications. A new 110nm BCD technology, which is under development, has also generated significant interest, particularly for the development of automotive sensor products. X-FAB's SPAD (single-photon avalanche diode) offering as part of the 180nm CMOS technology continued to gain momentum with new opportunities across industrial, medical, and mobile end markets.
In the first quarter, X-FAB's microsystems and photonics business recorded an all-time high revenue of USD 33.7 million*, up 42% year-on-year and 35% quarter-on-quarter, driven by positive momentum across diverse applications and customers. X-FAB has successfully established a piezo-MEMS production line capable of making scandium-doped aluminum nitride (AlScN) thin films for a key customer's inkjet printhead application. Additional use cases include MEMS resonators and compact ultrasonic transducers, which have drawn interest from several customers eager to begin prototyping with X-FAB.
Quarterly wide-bandgap revenue totaled USD 15.1 million*, up 152% year-on-year and up 49% quarter-on-quarter. X-FAB's wide-bandgap technologies encompass both silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), with the majority of associated revenue stemming from silicon carbide customers. SiC wafer shipments reached 14,300 units in the first quarter, representing a 195% growth over the same period last year and a 28% increase from the previous quarter. These results, combined with a robust pipeline of opportunities, indicate strong market interest in X-FAB's SiC portfolio. X-FAB's gallium nitride activities are focused on projects in development stage. In the first quarter, X-FAB delivered the first prototype of a 1,200 Volt GaN application on a customized 200-mm engineered substrate and started a customer project for a next-generation vertical GaN technology, contributing to the anticipated increase in GaN prototyping revenue in 2026.
Overall prototyping revenue in the first quarter came in at USD 19.1 million*, up 19% year-on-year and down 6% quarter-on-quarter.
Prototyping and production revenue* per quarter and end market:
in millions
of USD
Revenue
Q1 2025
Q2 2025
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
Q1 2026
Automotive
Prototyping
4.7
5.1
5.5
2.8
3.3
Production
130.8
138.2
141.4
129.8
118.3
Industrial
Prototyping
8.8
12.1
9.7
12.8
12.2
Production
30.5
35.2
37.9
37.7
39.8
Medical
Prototyping
1.5
1.8
2.8
3.1
2.0
Production
12.3
13.2
18.4
18.1
17.2
CCC
Prototyping
1.1
1.7
1.6
1.5
1.4
Production
12.5
10.5
11.6
12.0
11.3
Financial update
In the first quarter, EBITDA was USD 34.2 million with an EBITDA margin of 17.5%. Excluding the impact of revenue recognized over time, the EBITDA margin would have reached 18.4%, within the guided range of 18-21%.
The significant IFRS 15 effect in the first quarter, which amounted to a USD 10.3 million reduction in revenue recognized over time, resulted from the expiration of most long-term agreements (LTAs) with customers at the end of 2025. Although LTAs have ended, business engagements with these clients will continue.
Profitability in the first quarter was primarily affected by softness in the automotive end market, which impacted overall revenue. Given the substantial share of fixed costs, expenses could not be reduced proportionally. The implemented cost-saving program is anticipated to yield results by the end of 2026, including a headcount reduction in the high single-digit percentage range and a gradual decrease in operational expenditures. Additionally, increased research and development activities during the first quarter led to higher than usual R&D costs.
X-FAB's business is naturally hedged and profitability unaffected by exchange rate fluctuations. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.05 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have been 0.9 percentage points lower.
Capital expenditures in the first quarter were at USD 26.0 million. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter totaled USD 144.7 million with net debt amounting to USD 291.4 million, up USD 6.6 million versus the previous quarter.
Management comments
Damien Macq, CEO of X-FAB Group: "Our expertise in high-voltage and high-power technologies ideally positions X-FAB within the dynamic environment across mobility, industrial sectors, and AI-driven infrastructure. As the need for efficient energy conversion systems grows whether that's for datacenters or electric mobility our process portfolio supporting the electrification of everything is more relevant than ever. With a robust pipeline of opportunities across various customers and end markets, we made significant progress with diversifying our business, and we have seen strong traction in the first quarter, particularly in our microsystems and wide-bandgap business. Although the automotive market remains soft with limited visibility in the short term, we anticipate a steady recovery in the second half of 2026. Our commitment to innovation, strategic business development, and disciplined execution remains unwavering as we pursue the sustainable success of X-FAB and all stakeholders."
X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call
X-FAB's first quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call/audiocast on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 6.30 p.m. The conference call will be in English. Please register here.
Financial calendar
April 30, 2026
Shareholders' Meeting 2026
July 30, 2026
Publication of Q2 2026 results
September 1, 2026
Publication of Half-Year Report 2026
About X-FAB
X-FAB is a global foundry group providing a comprehensive set of specialty technologies and design IP to enable its customers to develop world-leading semiconductor products that are manufactured at X-FAB's six wafer fabs located in Malaysia, Germany, France, and the United States. With its expertise in analog/mixed-signal technologies, microsystems, photonics, silicon carbide (SiC), and gallium nitride (GaN), X-FAB is the development and manufacturing partner for its customers, primarily serving the automotive, industrial and medical end markets. X-FAB has approximately 4,300 employees and has been listed on Euronext Paris since April 2017 (XFAB). For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.
Forward-looking information
This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.
Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
audited
Revenue*
205,823
202,332
218,102
867,594
Impact from revenue recognized over time
-10,270
1,781
4,192
2,662
Total revenue
195,552
204,113
222,295
870,255
Revenues in USD in
55
58
59
57
Revenues in EUR in
45
42
41
43
Cost of sales
-164,848
-159,476
-180,745
-685,852
Gross profit
30,704
44,636
41,550
184,403
Gross profit margin in %
15.7
21.9
18.7
21.2
Research and development expenses
-15,528
-10,992
-12,872
-49,691
Selling expenses
-2,725
-2,248
-2,454
-9,197
General and administrative expenses
-13,321
-11,397
-10,955
-48,152
Rental income and expenses from investment properties
789
776
735
2,777
Other income and other expenses
2,337
337
-6,172
-3,716
Operating profit
2,255
21,112
9,832
76,425
Finance income
9,520
6,494
4,498
34,747
Finance costs
-8,222
-13,684
-10,232
-70,684
Financial result
1,298
-7,190
-5,734
-35,937
Profit before tax
3,553
13,922
4,098
40,488
Income tax
-2,629
-1,720
-2,365
-10,360
Profit for the period
924
12,202
1,733
30,128
Operating profit (EBIT)
2,255
21,112
9,832
76,425
Depreciation
31,927
27,949
32,479
120,402
EBITDA
34,183
49,061
42,311
196,827
EBITDA margin in %
17.5
24.0
19.0
22.6
Earnings per share
0.01
0.09
0.01
0.23
Weighted average number of shares
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
EUR/USD average exchange rate
1.17066
1.05149
1.16369
1.12955
Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.
*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time in accordance with IFRS 15
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
in thousands of USD
Quarter ended
31 Mar 2026
unaudited
Quarter ended
31 Mar 2025
unaudited
Year ended
31 Dec 2025
audited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
1,216,016
1,196,149
1,220,272
Investment properties
3,742
7,339
7,007
Intangible assets
10,663
6,059
9,522
Other non-current assets
21
38
25
Deferred tax assets
61,940
66,855
61,855
Total non-current assets
1,292,382
1,276,440
1,298,681
Current assets
Inventories
261,332
281,311
264,659
Contract assets
10,483
19,873
20,753
Trade and other receivables
92,869
95,310
88,990
Other assets
69,414
62,696
79,588
Cash and cash equivalents
144,694
157,240
194,314
Total current assets
578,792
616,430
648,304
TOTAL ASSETS
1,871,174
1,892,870
1,946,985
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
432,745
432,745
432,745
Share premium
348,709
348,709
348,709
Retained earnings
273,105
253,858
272,069
Cumulative translation adjustment
525
369
552
Treasury shares
-770
-770
-770
Total equity
1,054,314
1,034,911
1,053,305
Non-current liabilities
Non-current loans and borrowings
178,726
375,835
187,895
Other non-current liabilities and provisions
3,579
3,905
3,577
Total non-current liabilities
182,305
379,740
191,472
Current liabilities
Trade payables
53,265
41,068
54,805
Current loans and borrowings
257,382
50,492
292,512
Other current liabilities and provisions
323,907
386,660
354,892
Total current liabilities
634,554
478,219
702,208
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,871,174
1,892,870
1,946,985
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
audited
Income before taxes
3,553
13,922
4,098
40,488
Reconciliation of income before taxes to cash flow arising from operating activities:
26,761
30,944
39,157
159,505
Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies
31,927
27,949
32,479
120,402
Amortization of investment grants and subsidies
-1,390
-1,231
-1,402
-5,464
Interest income and expenses (net)
4,874
3,756
3,979
16,352
Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net)
-2,012
-53
-5
-1,516
Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives and financial assets (net)
-794
0
2,368
-1,309
Other non-cash transactions (net)
-5,843
523
1,739
31,040
Changes in working capital:
-9,501
-5,002
-17,129
-50,882
Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables
-3,796
1,296
6,006
7,294
Decrease/(increase) of other receivables and other assets
11,589
6,562
-3,719
-9,044
Decrease/(increase) of inventories
3,328
454
22,812
17,106
Decrease/(increase) of contract assets
10,270
-4,192
-2,662
(Decrease)/increase of trade payables
2,046
-4,151
-6,036
-10,578
(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities
-28,846
-9,163
-31,999
-52,998
Income taxes (paid)/received
-3,961
-896
245
-4,981
Net cash from operating activities
16,852
37,187
26,401
144,130
Cash flow from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
-26,035
-101,731
-25,218
-204,129
Receipt of government grants and subsidies
0
0
9,861
9,861
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
5,708
53
6
1,591
Interest received
859
1,164
1,265
4,445
Net cash used in investing activities
-19,469
-100,514
-14,087
-188,232
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows con't
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
audited
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
15,918
28,902
48,468
104,506
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-51,329
-21,081
-30,338
-75,256
Receipts of sale and leaseback arrangements
0
3,095
78
30,098
Payments of lease installments
-4,162
-4,146
-6,009
-24,013
Interest paid
-5,732
-4,817
-5,244
-20,763
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
-45,306
1,953
6,954
14,572
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash balances
-1,697
2,771
821
8,007
Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
-47,923
-61,373
19,269
-29,530
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
194,314
215,837
174,225
215,837
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
144,694
157,240
194,314
194,314
*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time according to IFRS 15
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429543413/en/
Contacts:
X-FAB Press Contact
Uta Steinbrecher
Investor Relations
X-FAB Silicon Foundries
+49-361-427-6489
uta.steinbrecher@xfab.com