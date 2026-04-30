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WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 08:24
108,00 Euro
+11,50 % +11,14
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,45108,6008:26
104,00110,0008:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 07:10 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports EBITA of EUR 130 million in the first three months of 2026

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (30 April 2026) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first three months 2026 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue at EUR 1,267 million (+6% on a constant currency basis)
  • Gross profit at EUR 312 million (+1% on a constant currency basis)
  • Operating EBITA at EUR 130 million (-2% on a constant currency basis)
  • Free cash flow up by 19% to EUR 121 million (first three months 2025: EUR 102 million)
  • Cash earnings per share at EUR 1.46 (first three months 2025: EUR 1.55)
  • Completion of the acquisitions of Dong Yang FT (South Korea) and Willows Ingredients (Ireland)

Marcus Jordan, CEO: "We have delivered a solid Q1, against strong Q1 2025 comparables, with increased free cash flow and a robust cash conversion margin. Global uncertainty persists, further intensified by the recent conflict in the Middle East, and in these challenging times it is critical to remain a reliable partner for both customers and suppliers. Supported by our diversified business model and advanced digital and supply chain management capabilities, we will continue to create value for our stakeholders."

Attachment

  • PR_IMCD NV first three months of 2026 results

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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