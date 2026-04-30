IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports EBITA of EUR 130 million in the first three months of 2026

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (30 April 2026) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first three months 2026 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue at EUR 1,267 million (+6% on a constant currency basis)

Gross profit at EUR 312 million (+1% on a constant currency basis)

Operating EBITA at EUR 130 million (-2% on a constant currency basis)

Free cash flow up by 19% to EUR 121 million (first three months 2025: EUR 102 million)

Cash earnings per share at EUR 1.46 (first three months 2025: EUR 1.55)

Completion of the acquisitions of Dong Yang FT (South Korea) and Willows Ingredients (Ireland)

Marcus Jordan, CEO: "We have delivered a solid Q1, against strong Q1 2025 comparables, with increased free cash flow and a robust cash conversion margin. Global uncertainty persists, further intensified by the recent conflict in the Middle East, and in these challenging times it is critical to remain a reliable partner for both customers and suppliers. Supported by our diversified business model and advanced digital and supply chain management capabilities, we will continue to create value for our stakeholders."

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