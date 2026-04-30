

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAPSY) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY137.604 billion, or JPY306.96 per share. This compares with JPY107.038 billion, or JPY245.09 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to JPY2.013 trillion from JPY1.844 trillion last year.



Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY137.604 Bln. vs. JPY107.038 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY306.96 vs. JPY245.09 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.013 Tn vs. JPY1.844 Tn last year.



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