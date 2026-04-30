

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hanwha Aerospace Co. (012450.KS) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 260.4 billion Korean won, an increase of 337.6% from a year ago. Operating income was 638.9 billion won, up 20.6% from last year.



First quarter sales were 5.75 trillion Korean won compared to 5.48 trillion won, an increase of 4.9% from a year ago.



Shares of Hanwha Aerospace are trading at 14,22,000 won, up 0.14%.



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