

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MSLOY) reported earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY213.260 billion, or JPY618.80 per share. This compares with JPY425.492 billion, or JPY1,184.45 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to JPY1.825 trillion from JPY1.775 trillion last year.



Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY213.260 Bln. vs. JPY425.492 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY618.80 vs. JPY1,184.45 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.825 Tn vs. JPY1.775 Tn last year.



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