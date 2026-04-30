Q1 Group sales at $6.4 billion, 2% higher (-4% at CER) versus prior year with all four business units delivering sales growth

Q1 Group EBITDA at $1.4 billion, up 5% (1% at CER) versus prior year

EBITDA margin improved by around 0.6 percentage points to 21.9%, driven by a higher-margin business portfolio focus, disciplined cost management, and continued operational efficiency gains

New product launches reinforced Group's innovation pipeline, including next-generation trait technologies in corn and soybeans and new crop protection technologies across key markets

Strong commercial momentum in China across Crop Protection and Seeds portfolios

Syngenta Group today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, reporting growth across all four business units with continued margin expansions. The results reflect the Group's ongoing transformation toward a higher-margin, innovation-led portfolio, with particular strength in next-generation technologies, biologicals and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled agronomy solutions.

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Syngenta Group Reports Q1 2026 Results

First quarter 2026 sales grew by 2% to $6.4 billion1 (-4% at CER). Syngenta Group's innovation portfolio delivered strong commercial results across all strategic geographies in the first quarter, driven by new product introductions. This good result was achieved despite a market environment shaped by geopolitical uncertainty and trade disruption.

EBITDA for the first quarter rose to $1.4 billion, up 5% (1% at CER) year-on-year. The EBITDA margin expanded by around 0.6 percentage points to 21.9%, compared to 21.4% in Q1 2025. This improvement is primarily the result of the company's focus on higher-margin business, disciplined cost management, and continued operational efficiency gains.

The Group's programs in AI continued to generate measurable business impact in Q1, with initiatives established in 2025 now scaling across the organization. Syngenta Group's deployments span product development, precision agronomy, and commercial operations, reinforcing its position as one of the leading adopters of AI technology among agricultural companies.

1 Syngenta Group transferred ownership of the Sinofert business in China to Sinochem Holdings on 31 December 2025. The business is no longer consolidated as of January 2026. All numbers are presented on a like-for-like basis for Syngenta Group and Syngenta Group China, prior year comparatives have been restated accordingly.

Q1 2026

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change Change (CER) $bn $bn Sales 6.4 6.3 2 -4 EBITDA 1.4 1.3 5 1

Note: Syngenta Group transferred ownership of the Sinofert business in China to Sinochem Holdings on 31 December 2025. The business is no longer consolidated as of January 2026. All numbers are presented on a like-for-like basis for Syngenta Group and Syngenta Group China, prior year comparatives have been restated accordingly.

Syngenta Crop Protection

Syngenta Crop Protection reported Q1 sales of $3.5 billion, up 3% (-3% CER), supported by a positive business environment in China and Europe specifically.

Crop Protection sales rose by 18% (CER 5%) in Europe benefiting from favorable crop conditions and strong performance in biologicals, with approvals for ORONDIS in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands to protect high-value crops against downy mildew.

Asia, Middle East Africa (excluding China) grew by 3%, while China maintained its momentum with 20% year-on-year growth and a continued strong demand in biologicals. AMEA saw exceptional growth of TYMIRIUM technology and PLINAZOLIN technology, and China saw continued demand for ADEPIDYN technology and TYMIRIUM technology products. In Brazil and LATAM sales declined 3% and 16% respectively, impacted by adverse weather in Brazil, lower pricing in Mexico, and high channel stock for key products in Argentina. TYMIRIUM technology launched in Brazil, and in Latin America, while VIRESTINA technology received its first global registration in Argentina for weed control in soybeans and cotton. INCIPIO received approval in Mexico for red mite control in hot peppers and tomatoes. North America sales were 12% lower due to a planned shift in timing of channel stocking. The region saw early and strong customer demand for products containing PLINAZOLIN technology and TYMIRIUM technology.

Syngenta Crop Protection has delivered a strong start to 2026, with nearly 350 product approvals in Q1. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held for two new R&D sites: in Shanghai (China) and BioSTaR at Jealott's Hill (UK), marking a significant step forward in Syngenta's long-term commitment to bringing more crop protection innovation to farmers around the world.

Syngenta Seeds

Seeds sales were $1.5 billion in the first quarter 2026, up 7% year-on-year (1% CER).

Seeds Field Crop sales for the first quarter 2026 reflected broad-based momentum. Driven by strong finish Southern Hemisphere campaigns, LATAM sales were up 60% and Brazil sales increased by 26%. Sales in Asia, Middle East Africa were up 11%, Europe was up 9% and China increased by 8%. North America sales were down 3% due to expected restructuring activities driving further margin improvements. Sales of Vegetable Seeds increased by 4% and sales of Flowers increased by 5%.

LATAM, Brazil and Asia, Middle East Africa continue to focus on activation and demand creation ahead of their sales season, with added support from Brazil's corn second season bringing in strong topline sales growth. Europe launched X-Terra hybrid wheat in France with confirmed launches in UK (2027) and Germany (2029). China Seeds saw a particularly strong start to the year, launching Viptera Pro, a next-generation corn trait. North America corn reached a near sell-out position and introduced a new soybean combining Enlist E3 with the FG72 event, a next-generation herbicide-tolerant trait stack with anticipated commercial availability in 2029.

Syngenta Group China

Syngenta Group China recorded sales of $1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2026, 1% higher year-on-year (-4% CER), Adjusting for the grain trading exit, underlying growth reached a robust 11% (5% CER) compared to the previous year.

Sales in key segments showed strong momentum, with Branded Formulation and Seeds achieving 15% and 9% growth respectively. Yangnong Chemical sales increased by 13%.

Across crop protection and seeds, newly introduced products gained strong commercial traction, with recent seed varieties and next-generation formulations both posting significant year-over-year sales growth. This includes ADEPIDYN technology and TYMIRIUM technology as well as biological crop protection products. Yangnong Chemical received official registration approval in China for WeiJing ?? (Bisulflufen), a newly developed crop protection product that combats mites using a mode of action not previously available in the market.

ADAMA

ADAMA sales were at $1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 4% (-1% CER) versus the prior year period in a stabilizing, but still challenging market environment for suppliers of post-patent active ingredients.

In the first quarter of 2026, ADAMA grew sales in North America by 8%. Sales in Europe, Africa and the Middle East increased by 14%, Latin America were 2% lower and Asia Pacific (excluding China) were 2% higher. Sales in China were 19% lower, reflecting the ongoing strategic reduction of certain basic chemicals and lower-margin products.

In Q1 2026, ADAMA introduced several new formulations worldwide, including MARATHON in Australia, ADAMA's first high-load Pyrasulfotole formulation with an in-built crop safener. MARATHON delivers early post-emergence control of challenging and herbicide-resistant weeds in wheat and barley, with flexible tank-mix options for yield protection and resistance management.

Syngenta Group Summary Financials

Q1 2026

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Sales $bn $bn ¥bn ¥bn Syngenta Group 6.4 6.3 44.8 45.3 Syngenta Crop Protection 3.5 3.4 24.1 24.1 ADAMA 1.0 1.0 7.2 7.2 Syngenta Seeds 1.5 1.4 10.2 9.8 Syngenta Group China 1.5 1.5 10.3 10.8 Eliminations -1.1 -1.0 -7.0 -6.6 EBITDA 1.4 1.3 9.8 9.7

Syngenta Group today published its ESG Report for the year ended 31 December 2025, reporting on sustainability progress across the business. Effective 2026, the Group's sustainability work is consolidated into an overarching goal Higher yields, lower impact structured across three business imperatives and designed to deliver measurable outcomes for farmers, communities and the planet. The report can be downloaded here:

https://www.syngentagroup.com/sustainability/reporting-sustainability

Endnotes

For further information, see the reporting of financial results for ADAMA Ltd. (SHE: 000553), Winall Hi-tech Seed (SHE: 300087), Yangnong Chemical (SHA: 600486) and Syngenta AG.

Unless otherwise mentioned, comparisons are to the same period in 2025. Certain amounts, including components of change (%), may not add up due to rounding. The results presented in this release are unaudited and a consolidation of the business units in the Syngenta Group which includes Syngenta AG, Syngenta Group China, ADAMA Ltd., Winall Hi-tech Seed and Yangnong Chemical. As a change to previous reporting, Syngenta Group China now excludes ADAMA China results to reflect revised management structures. On 31 December 2025, Syngenta Group transferred ownership of the Sinofert business in China to Sinochem Holdings. The business is no longer consolidated as of January 2026. Prior year comparatives have been restated accordingly.

Results in this report from one period to another period are, where appropriate, compared using constant exchange rates (CER). To present that information, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than US dollars are converted into US dollars at the prior period's exchange rates, rather than at the exchange rates for the current year. The CER presentation indicates the business performance before taking into account currency exchange fluctuations.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and EBITDA as defined by Syngenta Group may not be comparable to similarly described measures at other companies. Syngenta Group has defined EBITDA as earnings before interest, tax, non-controlling interests, depreciation, amortization, restructuring and impairment. Information concerning EBITDA has been included as it is used by management and by investors as a supplementary measure of operating performance. Syngenta Group excludes restructuring and impairment from EBITDA to focus on results excluding items affecting comparability from one period to the next.

EBITDA as used in this press release excludes one-time events; other documents may treat this as an underlying or adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA excludes other one-off or non-cash/non-operational items that do not impact the ongoing performance of the business, as well as the impact of a time-bound Group launch long-term incentive scheme for leadership.

When referred to as such, "the Group" implies Syngenta Group.

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world's biggest agricultural innovation companies, employing over 50,000 people in more than 90 countries. Syngenta Group is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world's population while preserving our planet. Syngenta Group's bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Goal, Syngenta Group supports farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield.

Syngenta Group, which is registered in Shanghai, China, and has its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States; ADAMA, headquartered in Israel; and Syngenta Group China.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as "expect," "would," "will," "potential," "plans," "prospects," "estimated," "aiming," "on track" and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta Group, such risks and uncertainties include, amongst others, risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, refinancing risk, interest rate fluctuations and access to capital markets, compliance and remediation, evolving environmental and sustainability regulations, changes in agricultural policies or subsidy regimes, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or grain prices, supply chain disruptions, (geo)political risks, trade restrictions, sanctions, and export controls, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta Group assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

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