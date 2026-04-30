Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:04
2,145 Euro
-0,69 % -0,015
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1402,20510:00
Dow Jones News
30.04.2026 08:33 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: 2026 AGM Trading Update

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: 2026 AGM Trading Update 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: 2026 AGM Trading Update 
30-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                                 
 
2026 AGM Trading Update 
 
Buoyant Demand Continues 

Dublin / London, 30 April 2026: Cairn Homes plc ('Cairn', 'the Company' or 'the Group') (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: 
CRN) is holding our Annual General Meeting ('AGM') today at 12.00 noon at The Merrion Hotel, Merrion Street Upper, 
Dublin 2 and in advance provides the following update on current trading for FY26. 

Current Trading 
 
   -- Our closed and forward order book now stands at c.3,850 new homes (net sales values of EUR1.5 billion), an 
  increase of c.400 new homes in the eight weeks since we reported our FY25 results (4 March 2026: 3,452 new homes, 
  net sales value of EUR1.32 billion). We expect this growth to continue, with further spring launches planned in the 
  coming weeks (primarily targeted at our First Time Buyer customers) and a strong pipeline of apartments on large 
  mixed tenure schemes for our state partners and private buyers supported by the impactful Croí Cónaithe (Cities) 
  Scheme. 
   -- This continued momentum, supported by our prior year investment in operational scaling will deliver a 
  strong H1 outturn, underpinning our full year growth. 
   -- Whilst not weakening customer sentiment, the ongoing geopolitical volatility has impacted Build Cost 
  Inflation year to date (now running at c.2.5%). We will remain alert to the conflict in the Middle East and any 
  further inflationary pressures that may result as the year progresses, however, as things stand today we do not 
  expect there to be a material impact on our full year outlook. 
   -- Against a backdrop of increasing global energy costs, our commitment to delivering sustainable homes with 
  lower lifetime energy usage remains steadfast. In April, the founder of the Passive House Institute (a leading inde 
  pendent research institute) attended the certification of three of our large Passive House apartment developments 
  in Dublin. The first 600 apartments have now been delivered to this high standard to our Land Development Agency 
  (LDA) and AHB partners. These new affordable cost rental and social apartments will deliver meaningful long-term 
  benefits to their customers by substantially reducing their utility bills during their tenancies. 
  
 
Outlook 
 
The Company is firmly positioned to achieve significant growth, delivering c.6,000 new homes between this year and 
next, including c.3,200 homes in 2027. The Company reaffirms our FY26 guidance: 

   -- Revenue of c.EUR1.05 - EUR1.08 billion; 
   -- Operating profit of c.EUR180 - EUR185 million; and 
   -- ROE1 of c.16.5%. 
  
 
For further information, contact: 

Cairn Homes plc                          +353 1 696 4600 
 
Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer  
 
Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations 

Drury Communications                      +353 1 260 5000 
 
Billy Murphy 
 
Conor Mulligan 

Notes to Editors 
 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1 ROE (Return on Equity) is defined as profit after tax divided by the average of the opening and closing total equity 
in the financial year. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 425757 
EQS News ID:  2318456 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2318456&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.