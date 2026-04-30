DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Result of AGM

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Result of AGM 30-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 April 2026 Gledhow Investments plc ("Gledhow" or the "Company") AQSE: GDH RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Gledhow Investments plc announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held yesterday, all resolutions were duly passed by shareholders. The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: Guy Miller 020 7220 9795 (Gledhow Investments plc) =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0008842717 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: GDH LEI Code: 2138004AD4ZRTZQE2V34 Sequence No.: 425750 EQS News ID: 2318406 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)