DJ Gledhow Investments plc: First Half Results to 31 March 2026

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: First Half Results to 31 March 2026 30-Jun-2026 / 12:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gledhow Investments plc ("Gledhow" or the "Company") First Half Results to 31 March 2026 30 June 2026 Results Gledhow Investments plc is pleased to announce its unaudited half year results ("interim results") for the six-month period from 1 October 2025 to 31 March 2026. These interim results have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor. Whilst the Company continues to seek long-term capital growth, the Company will also review any transaction opportunities that will potentially be accretive in value to its shareholders. The Company had cash of GBP 768,164 at the period end. The Company made a pre-tax loss of GBP 209,494. The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: Guy Miller 020 7220 9795 (Gledhow Investments plc) Profit and Loss Account for the six months ended 31 March 2026 Continuing operations Six months to 31 March Six months to 31 March 2026 2025 GBP GBP Turnover Proceeds from sale of investments 129,099 379,823 Cost of sales (including unrealised gains and losses on investments (325,617) (396,756) held for resale) Gross (loss) (196,518) (16,933) Administrative expenses (12,976) (34,257) (Loss) on ordinary activities before tax (209,494) (51,190) Taxation - - (Loss) for the period (209,490) (51,190) (Loss)/earnings per share - Basic (pence) (0.194)p (0.058)p

Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2026

2026 2025 GBP GBP Current assets Investments held for resale 513,398 729,300 Debtors 6,099 - Cash at bank and in hand 768,164 217,020 Total current assets 1,287,661 946,320 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (291,476) (8,072) Net current assets less current liabilities 996,185 938,248 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 1,077,849 975,714 Share premium account 384,408 384,408 Profit and loss account (466,072) (421,874) Other reserve - - Shareholders' funds 996,185 938,248 - equity interests

Notes

1. The interim results together with the related notes set out below have been approved by the board of directors of Gledhow Investments plc.

2. The Company's strategy is to make short to medium term investments in small to medium sized quoted or unquoted companies.

3. The financial results detailed above have not been audited or reviewed in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 issued by the Auditing Practices Board. The principal accounting policies used in preparing these interim accounts are those expected to apply in the Company's Financial Statements for the year ending 30 September 2026 and are unchanged from those disclosed in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2025.

4. Earnings per share - Basic

The earnings per share for the six months ended 31 March 2026 is calculated on the loss on ordinary activities after tax of GBP209,490 (2025: loss of GBP51,190) divided by the weighted average number of 107,784,984 (2025: 87,622,344) ordinary shares of 1p each in issue (no treasury shares were held by the Company) during the period.

5. The financial information in this report does not constitute Statutory Accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2025 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and the auditors' report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement made under Section 498(2) or Section 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: GB0008842717 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: GDH LEI Code: 2138004AD4ZRTZQE2V34 Sequence No.: 434268 EQS News ID: 2356970 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 30, 2026 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)