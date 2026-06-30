Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Direkt neben Europas erster Lithium-Mine: Wartet hier der nächste Börsengewinner
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CHA | ISIN: GB0008842717 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.06.2026 13:33 Uhr
266 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gledhow Investments plc: First Half Results to 31 March 2026

DJ Gledhow Investments plc: First Half Results to 31 March 2026 

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) 
Gledhow Investments plc: First Half Results to 31 March 2026 
30-Jun-2026 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Gledhow Investments plc 
 
("Gledhow" or the "Company") 

First Half Results to 31 March 2026 

30 June 2026 

Results 
Gledhow Investments plc is pleased to announce its unaudited half year results ("interim results") for the six-month 
period from 1 October 2025 to 31 March 2026. These interim results have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's 
auditor. 

Whilst the Company continues to seek long-term capital growth, the Company will also review any transaction 
opportunities that will potentially be accretive in value to its shareholders. 

The Company had cash of GBP 768,164 at the period end. The Company made a pre-tax loss of GBP 209,494. 

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 

For further information please contact: 

Guy Miller                        020 7220 9795    (Gledhow Investments plc) 

Profit and Loss Account 
 
for the six months ended 31 March 2026                                           Continuing operations 

                                   Six months to 31 March  Six months to 31 March 
                                  2026           2025 
 
 
                                   GBP             GBP 
 
Turnover 

Proceeds from sale of investments                  129,099          379,823 
 
Cost of sales (including unrealised gains and losses on investments (325,617)         (396,756) 
held for resale) 

Gross (loss)                            (196,518)         (16,933) 

Administrative expenses                       (12,976)         (34,257) 

(Loss) on ordinary activities before tax              (209,494)         (51,190) 
 
Taxation                              -             - 

(Loss) for the period                        (209,490)         (51,190) 

(Loss)/earnings per share - Basic (pence)              (0.194)p         (0.058)p

Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2026 

2026       2025 
 
                            GBP        GBP 
 
Current assets                               
 
Investments held for resale              513,398     729,300 
 
Debtors                        6,099      - 
 
Cash at bank and in hand               768,164     217,020  

Total current assets                 1,287,661    946,320 

Creditors: amounts falling due within one year 
                         (291,476)    (8,072) 

Net current assets  less current liabilities     996,185     938,248 

Capital and reserves 

Called up share capital                1,077,849    975,714 
 
Share premium account                 384,408     384,408 
 
Profit and loss account                (466,072)    (421,874) 
 
Other reserve                     -        - 

Shareholders' funds 
                         996,185     938,248 
- equity interests

Notes

1. The interim results together with the related notes set out below have been approved by the board of directors of Gledhow Investments plc.

2. The Company's strategy is to make short to medium term investments in small to medium sized quoted or unquoted companies.

3. The financial results detailed above have not been audited or reviewed in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 issued by the Auditing Practices Board. The principal accounting policies used in preparing these interim accounts are those expected to apply in the Company's Financial Statements for the year ending 30 September 2026 and are unchanged from those disclosed in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2025.

4. Earnings per share - Basic

The earnings per share for the six months ended 31 March 2026 is calculated on the loss on ordinary activities after tax of GBP209,490 (2025: loss of GBP51,190) divided by the weighted average number of 107,784,984 (2025: 87,622,344) ordinary shares of 1p each in issue (no treasury shares were held by the Company) during the period.

5. The financial information in this report does not constitute Statutory Accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2025 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and the auditors' report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement made under Section 498(2) or Section 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0008842717 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GDH 
LEI Code:   2138004AD4ZRTZQE2V34 
Sequence No.: 434268 
EQS News ID:  2356970 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2356970&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2026 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.