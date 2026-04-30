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Dow Jones News
30.04.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Update, Advisory Agreement and Corporate Developments

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Update, Advisory Agreement and Corporate Developments 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Update, Advisory Agreement and Corporate Developments 
30-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Strategic Update, Advisory Agreement and Corporate Developments 
 
Gibraltar, 30 April 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset growth 
and venture builder, is pleased to provide an update on its Strategic Focus, Advisory Services activities and Corporate 
developments. 
 
Highlights 
 
   -- Predictive Labs - Coinsilium has entered into a Strategic Advisory Services Agreement with Predictive 
  Labs Pte. Ltd. and notes the launch of its new website, supporting its positioning within prediction markets and 
  event-driven finance 
   -- Otomato - the Otomato team has launched its application across web and mobile, including the App Store, 
  introducing agent-driven automation capabilities 
   -- Yellow Network - Yellow Network continues to build momentum following launch, with increasing activity 
  and ongoing platform development, including the anticipated launch of decentralised perpetual futures contracts 
  trading 
   -- Investor Communications Initiative - Dedicated investor enquiries email (investors@coinsilium.com) as the 
  formal communication channel, alongside the appointment of Scarcechain Advisors Ltd, led by Richard Frost 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium, commented: 
 
"In our Strategic Update of 2 March 2026, we outlined the continued evolution of our strategy, combining our 
established venture-building model with a strengthened balance sheet and a clear focus on emerging areas such as 
prediction markets, event-driven finance and agentic AI. 
 
Since inception, we have operated as an early-stage technology accelerator and venture builder, supporting 
high-potential ventures through hands-on advisory engagement, funding and ecosystem support. This venture-building 
approach remains the foundation of our strategy, with our areas of focus continuing to evolve in line with market 
opportunities. 
 
At the same time, our wholly owned subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited, maintains a robust Bitcoin treasury, with 182 
Bitcoin held as a strategic balance sheet reserve. 
 
This update reflects the continued execution of that approach, as we develop our portfolio and advance our operating 
model, alongside ongoing enhancements to our market engagement and strategic outreach framework, including the 
introduction of a dedicated investor enquiries channel." 
 
Predictive Labs - Progress Update and Strategic Advisory Agreement 
 
The Company notes that Predictive Labs is progressing toward its first development delivery milestone on schedule, with 
development activity advancing across key workstreams. The developers are expected to deliver the platform's technical 
documentation imminently, while the user interface is in development, covering the onboarding and registration journey 
through to the dashboard sections. The quality control team has also now joined the project to prepare the upcoming 
testing scenarios and validation processes. 
 
Against this backdrop, Coinsilium is pleased to announce that it has now entered into a Strategic Advisory Services 
Agreement with Predictive Labs Pte. Ltd. ("Predictive Labs"), further strengthening its relationship with the company 
following its recent investment (see announcement dated 16 March 2026: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/ 
announcements/5641031). As previously disclosed, Coinsilium invested USUSD150,000 for an initial equity position via 
convertible preference shares, with additional follow-on investment rights as set out in that announcement. 
 
Predictive Labs is developing a data intelligence platform for prediction markets and event-driven finance, designed to 
aggregate, normalise and analyse data across multiple venues to deliver actionable insights for both human users and 
autonomous agents. As prediction markets continue to gain traction as a mechanism for real-time price discovery of 
future events, infrastructure that enhances data quality, signal interpretation and decision-making is expected to play 
an increasingly important role in supporting market participants and enabling broader adoption. 
 
Under the terms of the advisory agreement, Coinsilium will provide Predictive Labs with strategic guidance and support 
across key areas including go-to-market strategy, financial structuring, capital formation and operational scaling. 
This engagement reflects the Company's conviction in Predictive Labs' positioning within the rapidly evolving 
prediction markets sector and complements its existing investment by enabling a more active role in supporting the 
company's commercial development. 
 
The advisory relationship represents a natural extension of Coinsilium's venture-building approach, providing a 
framework for deeper collaboration as Predictive Labs progresses toward live deployment and growth. In particular, 
Coinsilium believes that the appointment of its CEO, Eddy Travia, as an advisor to Predictive Labs will further 
strengthen alignment between the two organisations and enhance the Company's ability to support, and benefit from, the 
opportunities arising from Predictive Labs' continued development. 
 
Terms pertaining to advisory engagements are commercially sensitive and typically governed by mutual confidentiality 
agreements. The agreement includes an advisory fee, which may be satisfied in cash or in shares at the discretion of 
the advisor. 
 
Predictive Labs Website Launch 
 
Predictive Labs has now launched its new website, available at https://predictivelabs.io/, marking a timely step in its 
progression toward broader market engagement and product visibility. The website clearly sets out its positioning as a 
data intelligence platform for the emerging prediction markets and event-driven finance sector, providing an accessible 
overview for prospective users, partners and institutional participants. 
 
The site outlines the core challenges it is seeking to address, including market fragmentation, limited actionable 
intelligence and the absence of standardised data layers, and presents its vision for a unified intelligence and 
API-driven infrastructure capable of supporting traders, developers and autonomous agents. As such, the website serves 
as an initial public-facing introduction to Predictive Labs' product direction and its ambition to become a key data 
and decision-support layer within the evolving prediction economy. 
 
The Predictive Labs team has informed us that the platform is approaching its first development delivery milestone on 
schedule. The developers are expected to deliver the platform's technical documentation next week. The user interface 
is in development, covering the onboarding and registration journey through to the dashboard sections. The quality 
control team has also joined the project to prepare the upcoming testing scenarios and validation processes 
 
WikiEXPO Hong Kong 2026 Participation 
 
Johann Evrard and Eddy Travia are scheduled to speak at WikiEXPO Hong Kong 2026, taking place on 23-24 July 2026 in 
Hong Kong. Their participation will focus on two areas of increasing market relevance: prediction markets and the 
emerging agentic economy, within a broader agenda covering digital assets, fintech, AI and financial innovation. 
 
Otomato Mobile Application Launch 
 
In early April 2026, Dyment Labs Pre. Ltd. ("Otomato") launched its native mobile application on both iOS via the App 
Store (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/otomato-defi-alerts/id6759802179) and Android via Google Play, marking a 
significant milestone in its evolution from a Telegram-based service to a dedicated portfolio-aware mobile platform. 
The application provides enhanced contextual alerts, including charts, position-level insights and drill-down 
functionality, alongside a streamlined onboarding process requiring no wallet connection or signature, enabling users 
to begin monitoring by simply entering a wallet address. 
 
Coinsilium holds a strategic investment in Otomato, as previously announced on 5 December 2025 (see: https:// 
www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/market-news/ 
coinsilium-group-limited-portfolio-company-update-otomato-web3-automation-protocol-secures-usd2m-strategic-investment-from-top-20-uk-deep-tech-venture-builder 
/17383760), at which time Otomato confirmed it had secured a USUSD2 million strategic investment from a top 20 UK 
deep-tech venture builder to support product development and commercialisation. 
 
The mobile application is now Otomato's primary distribution channel, with existing users migrating from Telegram and 
all new user acquisition directed to the app. Early traction has been encouraging, with over 500 downloads in the first 
week and an existing base of more than 1,600 active Telegram users, alongside positive user feedback and growing demand 
for broader protocol coverage. 
 
Otomato supports multi-chain monitoring across Ethereum, HyperEVM, Arbitrum and Base, and is increasingly positioning 
itself as an intelligence layer for on-chain activity. In practice, this includes tracking portfolio exposures, 
identifying liquidation risks, monitoring funding rate shifts, and detecting changes in market conditions as they 
occur. 
 
Coinsilium views this development as strategically aligned with the convergence of agentic AI, prediction markets and 
event-driven finance. Prediction markets generate real-time probability signals around future events, while 
event-driven finance increasingly centres on reacting to discrete catalysts such as volatility, macro developments or 
protocol-level changes. Within this context, Otomato's evolution toward agent-driven automation is particularly

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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