Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Update, Advisory Agreement and Corporate Developments -2

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Update, Advisory Agreement and Corporate Developments

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Update, Advisory Agreement and Corporate Developments 30-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Strategic Update, Advisory Agreement and Corporate Developments Gibraltar, 30 April 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset growth and venture builder, is pleased to provide an update on its Strategic Focus, Advisory Services activities and Corporate developments. Highlights -- Predictive Labs - Coinsilium has entered into a Strategic Advisory Services Agreement with Predictive Labs Pte. Ltd. and notes the launch of its new website, supporting its positioning within prediction markets and event-driven finance -- Otomato - the Otomato team has launched its application across web and mobile, including the App Store, introducing agent-driven automation capabilities -- Yellow Network - Yellow Network continues to build momentum following launch, with increasing activity and ongoing platform development, including the anticipated launch of decentralised perpetual futures contracts trading -- Investor Communications Initiative - Dedicated investor enquiries email (investors@coinsilium.com) as the formal communication channel, alongside the appointment of Scarcechain Advisors Ltd, led by Richard Frost Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium, commented: "In our Strategic Update of 2 March 2026, we outlined the continued evolution of our strategy, combining our established venture-building model with a strengthened balance sheet and a clear focus on emerging areas such as prediction markets, event-driven finance and agentic AI. Since inception, we have operated as an early-stage technology accelerator and venture builder, supporting high-potential ventures through hands-on advisory engagement, funding and ecosystem support. This venture-building approach remains the foundation of our strategy, with our areas of focus continuing to evolve in line with market opportunities. At the same time, our wholly owned subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited, maintains a robust Bitcoin treasury, with 182 Bitcoin held as a strategic balance sheet reserve. This update reflects the continued execution of that approach, as we develop our portfolio and advance our operating model, alongside ongoing enhancements to our market engagement and strategic outreach framework, including the introduction of a dedicated investor enquiries channel." Predictive Labs - Progress Update and Strategic Advisory Agreement The Company notes that Predictive Labs is progressing toward its first development delivery milestone on schedule, with development activity advancing across key workstreams. The developers are expected to deliver the platform's technical documentation imminently, while the user interface is in development, covering the onboarding and registration journey through to the dashboard sections. The quality control team has also now joined the project to prepare the upcoming testing scenarios and validation processes. Against this backdrop, Coinsilium is pleased to announce that it has now entered into a Strategic Advisory Services Agreement with Predictive Labs Pte. Ltd. ("Predictive Labs"), further strengthening its relationship with the company following its recent investment (see announcement dated 16 March 2026: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/ announcements/5641031). As previously disclosed, Coinsilium invested USUSD150,000 for an initial equity position via convertible preference shares, with additional follow-on investment rights as set out in that announcement. Predictive Labs is developing a data intelligence platform for prediction markets and event-driven finance, designed to aggregate, normalise and analyse data across multiple venues to deliver actionable insights for both human users and autonomous agents. As prediction markets continue to gain traction as a mechanism for real-time price discovery of future events, infrastructure that enhances data quality, signal interpretation and decision-making is expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting market participants and enabling broader adoption. Under the terms of the advisory agreement, Coinsilium will provide Predictive Labs with strategic guidance and support across key areas including go-to-market strategy, financial structuring, capital formation and operational scaling. This engagement reflects the Company's conviction in Predictive Labs' positioning within the rapidly evolving prediction markets sector and complements its existing investment by enabling a more active role in supporting the company's commercial development. The advisory relationship represents a natural extension of Coinsilium's venture-building approach, providing a framework for deeper collaboration as Predictive Labs progresses toward live deployment and growth. In particular, Coinsilium believes that the appointment of its CEO, Eddy Travia, as an advisor to Predictive Labs will further strengthen alignment between the two organisations and enhance the Company's ability to support, and benefit from, the opportunities arising from Predictive Labs' continued development. Terms pertaining to advisory engagements are commercially sensitive and typically governed by mutual confidentiality agreements. The agreement includes an advisory fee, which may be satisfied in cash or in shares at the discretion of the advisor. Predictive Labs Website Launch Predictive Labs has now launched its new website, available at https://predictivelabs.io/, marking a timely step in its progression toward broader market engagement and product visibility. The website clearly sets out its positioning as a data intelligence platform for the emerging prediction markets and event-driven finance sector, providing an accessible overview for prospective users, partners and institutional participants. The site outlines the core challenges it is seeking to address, including market fragmentation, limited actionable intelligence and the absence of standardised data layers, and presents its vision for a unified intelligence and API-driven infrastructure capable of supporting traders, developers and autonomous agents. As such, the website serves as an initial public-facing introduction to Predictive Labs' product direction and its ambition to become a key data and decision-support layer within the evolving prediction economy. The Predictive Labs team has informed us that the platform is approaching its first development delivery milestone on schedule. The developers are expected to deliver the platform's technical documentation next week. The user interface is in development, covering the onboarding and registration journey through to the dashboard sections. The quality control team has also joined the project to prepare the upcoming testing scenarios and validation processes WikiEXPO Hong Kong 2026 Participation Johann Evrard and Eddy Travia are scheduled to speak at WikiEXPO Hong Kong 2026, taking place on 23-24 July 2026 in Hong Kong. Their participation will focus on two areas of increasing market relevance: prediction markets and the emerging agentic economy, within a broader agenda covering digital assets, fintech, AI and financial innovation. Otomato Mobile Application Launch In early April 2026, Dyment Labs Pre. Ltd. ("Otomato") launched its native mobile application on both iOS via the App Store (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/otomato-defi-alerts/id6759802179) and Android via Google Play, marking a significant milestone in its evolution from a Telegram-based service to a dedicated portfolio-aware mobile platform. The application provides enhanced contextual alerts, including charts, position-level insights and drill-down functionality, alongside a streamlined onboarding process requiring no wallet connection or signature, enabling users to begin monitoring by simply entering a wallet address. Coinsilium holds a strategic investment in Otomato, as previously announced on 5 December 2025 (see: https:// www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/market-news/ coinsilium-group-limited-portfolio-company-update-otomato-web3-automation-protocol-secures-usd2m-strategic-investment-from-top-20-uk-deep-tech-venture-builder /17383760), at which time Otomato confirmed it had secured a USUSD2 million strategic investment from a top 20 UK deep-tech venture builder to support product development and commercialisation. The mobile application is now Otomato's primary distribution channel, with existing users migrating from Telegram and all new user acquisition directed to the app. Early traction has been encouraging, with over 500 downloads in the first week and an existing base of more than 1,600 active Telegram users, alongside positive user feedback and growing demand for broader protocol coverage. Otomato supports multi-chain monitoring across Ethereum, HyperEVM, Arbitrum and Base, and is increasingly positioning itself as an intelligence layer for on-chain activity. In practice, this includes tracking portfolio exposures, identifying liquidation risks, monitoring funding rate shifts, and detecting changes in market conditions as they occur. Coinsilium views this development as strategically aligned with the convergence of agentic AI, prediction markets and event-driven finance. Prediction markets generate real-time probability signals around future events, while event-driven finance increasingly centres on reacting to discrete catalysts such as volatility, macro developments or protocol-level changes. Within this context, Otomato's evolution toward agent-driven automation is particularly

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DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Update, Advisory Agreement and Corporate Developments -2-

relevant, enabling the interpretation of these signals and supporting timely, and ultimately automated, responses. As such, the platform is progressing beyond monitoring toward an intelligence and execution layer, where agentic systems can assist or act on behalf of users in rapidly changing market environments. Yellow Network Development Update As referenced in the Company's 9 March 2026 update, Yellow Network successfully launched the YELLOW token and its Yellow Pro trading platform on 8 March 2026, marking the transition from protocol development to live market operation and network activation. Since launch, the Company has been most encouraged by the continued progression of Yellow Network, with early indicators pointing to increasing trading activity, rapidly expanding market awareness and sustained platform engagement. Whilst the Company cannot comment on token price performance, observed developments to date have provided strong validation of the Company's expectations for the project, with momentum building across both infrastructure and user participation and initial adoption trends reflecting a positive early trajectory for the network. The Yellow Pro trading platform executes trades off-chain with on-chain settlement, combining high-performance execution with non-custodial clearing and cryptographically verified collateral. This architecture is designed to support high-frequency trading while eliminating counterparty risk, positioning Yellow Network as a differentiated solution within digital asset market infrastructure. The Company notes the anticipated introduction of perpetual contract functionality as a further step in expanding the Yellow.pro platform's trading capabilities, which, if delivered as expected, would be expected to contribute to increased liquidity and user engagement. Recent communications from Yellow Network have increasingly framed the protocol as a trust and settlement layer for agentic AI-driven commerce, supporting cross-chain transactions between users, autonomous agents and applications. This evolution reflects a broadening of scope beyond trading infrastructure toward a more comprehensive SDK (Software Development Kit) and clearing layer for event-driven finance and machine-to-machine economic activity. Alexis Sirkia, Chairman of Yellow Network, is scheduled to speak at Consensus Miami 2026 (5-7 May 2026), providing additional visibility for the project at a leading industry event. The Company's interest in Yellow Network comprises a total allocation of 50 million YELLOW tokens, derived from an initial Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT") announced in April 2022 and a subsequent additional SAFT, with tokens vesting in accordance with their respective terms. Reflecting the Company's increasing conviction in Yellow Network's long-term potential, Coinsilium continues to evaluate opportunities to deepen its strategic alignment with the project. As a further indication of ongoing engagement, Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia is scheduled to participate as a venture capital judge at the 10X Founders Demo Day event associated with Yellow Network on 1 May 2026. Any material developments in relation to the Company's strategic alignment will be announced as and when appropriate. Please note that, in order to comply with locally enforced regulations, access to the Yellow Pro trading platform is restricted in certain jurisdictions. Dedicated Email for Investor Enquiries and Appointment of Scarcechain Advisors Coinsilium is pleased to announce the appointment of Scarcechain Advisors Ltd ("Scarcechain"), led by Richard Frost, to provide strategic advisory and business development support to the Company. Richard Frost brings extensive experience across capital markets and financial services, including roles at J.P. Morgan, ABG Sandul Collier and DNB Carnegie, together with a strong understanding of the digital asset sector and its evolving market dynamics. Scarcechain's engagement will focus on supporting the Company's growth objectives through enhanced market engagement, including supporting the Company's engagement with financial institutions and strategic partners, as well as providing guidance across communications, positioning and broader corporate development initiatives. The appointment reflects a continued focus on strengthening the Company's external engagement and aligning its strategic messaging with evolving market opportunities. In conjunction with this appointment, the Company has established a dedicated investor enquiries email address, investors@coinsilium.com, which will serve as the primary channel for investor communications. This initiative is intended to provide a clear and structured point of contact for shareholders and prospective investors, supporting consistent and efficient engagement as the Company continues to develop its activities. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. +350 2000 8223 Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0)7881 306 903 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com investors@coinsilium.com AlbR Capital Limited +44 (0)20 7469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0)1483 413 500 Nick Emerson OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic ventures across the digital asset space, including advisory and equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview can be found on the portfolio section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza"), which is responsible for managing the Company's Bitcoin treasury.

The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and actively supports a diversified group of digital asset ventures through its accelerator and venture-building activities. This structure provides broader exposure to innovation across the sector beyond Bitcoin, reflecting the Company's dual focus on ecosystem development and treasury management. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its wider resource deployment strategy.

Coinsilium is not authorised or regulated by the FCA. While the Board of Directors considers Bitcoin to be an appropriate long-term reserve asset, prospective and existing investors should be aware of the associated risks. There is no certainty that the Company will be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings at expected valuations, and the financial performance of the Company may be affected by movements in the price of Bitcoin. As a result of the Company's exposure to Bitcoin, the market value of Coinsilium shares may also experience significant fluctuations, and the value of investments can go down as well as up.

The decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin, facilitated through the Company's dedicated treasury management structure, Forza, reflects a strategic view of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This approach is underpinned by over a decade of experience operating in the digital asset sector. The Company is aware of the particular risks Bitcoin presents to its financial position, which include but are not limited to the risks mentioned below.

(i) Volatility: Bitcoin is subject to significant price fluctuations, and its value can decline sharply over short periods, just as it can appreciate. Investors should be aware of the potential for substantial losses.

(ii) Lack of Regulation: The Bitcoin market operates with minimal regulatory supervision in many jurisdictions. This increases the risk of financial loss arising from events such as cyber breaches, illicit activity, or the failure of counterparties.

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