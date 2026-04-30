The announcement of the company's latest module power electronics project came alongside Q1 2026 earnings that showed a 20.6% decrease in year-over-year revenue numbers amid a steep decline in domestic demand. USA At the close of his comments on his company's Q1 2026 earnings call, Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman had what might be described as a "one more thing" moment a la Steve Jobs. The call had previously covered data on the company's top-line earnings and shipments, which showed a steep decline of nearly 20.6% in year-over-year quarterly revenue, the company's first negative quarterly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...