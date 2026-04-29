The Generation Essentials Group: AMTD's TGE Reports Full Year Results with 27.7% Increase in Revenue, with 25.5% Increase in Total Assets and 9.1% Increase in Net Assets

PARIS and LONDON and NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE" or the "Company") (NYSE: TGE, LSE; TGE), a NYSE and LSE dual-listed company and a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc., today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, with summary highlights below:

Total Revenue increased by 27.7% from US$77.0 million to US$98.3 million

Total non-GAAP Net Income increased by 3.2% from US$44.7 million to US$46.2 million

Total Assets amounted to US$1,464.1 million (US$30.2/share)

Net asset value amounted to US$839.1 million (US$17.3/share)

The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at http://thegenerationalessentials.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Office at [email protected] .

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties. Also, TGE is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor manager, with its first SPAC successfully raised and priced on December 18, 2025.

For The Generation Essentials Group:

IR Office

The Generation Essentials Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE The Generation Essentials Group