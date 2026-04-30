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WKN: A1JA42 | ISIN: KYG607441022 | Ticker-Symbol: M04
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 14:10
1,240 Euro
-2,36 % -0,030
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MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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1,2601,28010:07
1,2601,29010:09
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 00:33 Uhr
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MGM China Reports 2026 First Quarter Results

Revenue up 10% Year-on-Year
Daily Mass GGR rose 19% Year-on-Year Reached New High

HONG KONG, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China" or the "Company"; SEHK Stock Code: 2282) today announced the selected unaudited financial data of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (the "Period").

The Group is pleased to see Macau's average daily visitor arrival in the first quarter up 14% year-on-year to 124,599. Gross gaming revenue (GGR) in Macau rose by 14% year-on-year, with daily GGR reaching a post-pandemic high.

  • MGM China saw net revenue up 10% year-on-year to HK$8.8 billion. Daily total GGR grew 13% year-on-year, and daily mass GGR (including slot) surged 19% to historical high.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 4% year-on-year to HK$2.5 billion. The Group saw VIP hold percentage at 2.5%, compared with 3.5% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Period was 28.0% (25Q1: 29.6%).
  • By property, MGM COTAI saw revenue up by 10% year-on-year to HK$5.3 billion. Adjusted EBITDA rose 11% to HK$1.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin gained 20 basis points to 30.5%. VIP hold was 3.4% (25Q1: 3.4%).
  • MGM MACAU's revenue was up by 9% year-on-year to HK$3.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was HK$832 million (25Q1: HK$903 million). VIP hold was 0.6% (25Q1: 4.2%).
  • MGM China saw overall GGR marketshare at 15.4% (25Q1: 15.7%). Estimated Mass (including slot) marketshare grew to 16.2%, (25Q1: 15.8%) and VIP marketshare was 10.2% (25Q1: 15.4%).
  • Average occupancy was 93.9% for the Period (25Q1: 93.3%).
  • MGM China maintained a healthy financial position. As of March 31, 2026, the Group had total liquidity of approximately HK$25 billion, comprised of bank balances and cash and available undrawn credit facilities.

During the Period, MGM China is again recognized with seven Five-Star Awards from Forbes Travel Guide, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. This year marks a milestone as MGM MACAU earns its 11th consecutive Five-Star rating, while Tria Spa at both MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI receives the accolade for the seventh consecutive year. In addition, Emerald Tower, Skylofts, Five Foot Road at MGM COTAI, and Imperial Court at MGM MACAU, have each been honored with Five-Star recognition for the fifth consecutive year, underscoring MGM's consistent excellence across accommodation, wellness, and dining.

In February, the Group celebrated the opening of the renowned Singapore dining brand Chatterbox Café at MGM MACAU, its first Macau outpost. With a legacy spanning over five decades, Chatterbox is rooted in classic Singaporean cuisine and has grown into a highly recognized culinary brand across Asia, distinguished by blending authentic flavors and contemporary culinary skills. By bringing this emblematic international brand to Macau, MGM not only expands the city's dining diversity for both locals and visitors, but also further elevates Macau's global culinary landscapes, strengthening the city's reputation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

The Group also continues to invest in its competitive advantages to support future growth. MGM COTAI has recently completed the suite conversion and refurbishment of premium gaming area. The Prime Wellness Suites include approximately 60 keys and opened before the May Golden Week.

Kenneth Feng, Chief Executive Officer of MGM China said: "Our outstanding performance demonstrates our deep understanding of customers and focus on what they truly want. It also honors our team's commitment and effort in improving products and service levels as well as crafting compelling experiences for our guests. "

The Group plans to renovate the hotel suites at MGM MACAU, to ensure the offerings stay fresh and along with evolving customer taste, further strengthening the complementary positioning of our properties - with MGM MACAU as the leading property on the Peninsula and MGM COTAI as the preferred destination for premium customers.

"We are committed to bringing more unique and integrated experiences to our customers, to develop Macau into a global and diversified tourist destination through our concession commitments," said Kenneth Feng.

About MGM China Holdings Limited
MGM China Holdings Limited (HKEx: 2282) is a leading developer, owner and operator of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. We are the holding company of MGM Grand Paradise, SA which holds one of the six gaming concessions to run casino games in Macau. MGM Grand Paradise, SA owns and operates MGM MACAU, the award-winning premium integrated resort located on the Macau Peninsula and MGM COTAI, a contemporary luxury integrated resort in Cotai, which opened in early 2018 and more than doubles our presence in Macau.

MGM China is majority owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) one of the world's leading global hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and Park MGM. For more information about MGM Resorts International, visit the Company's website at www.mgmresorts.com.

SOURCE MGM China

© 2026 PR Newswire
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