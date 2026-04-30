

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danske Bank A/S (DNSKF) released earnings for first quarter of DKK5.686 billion



The company's bottom line totaled DKK5.686 billion, or DKK7.0 per share. This compares with DKK5.757 billion, or DKK6.9 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to DKK13.974 billion from DKK13.931 billion last year.



Danske Bank A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: DKK5.686 Bln. vs. DKK5.757 Bln. last year. -EPS: DKK7.0 vs. DKK6.9 last year. -Revenue: DKK13.974 Bln vs. DKK13.931 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: DKK 58 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News