

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Woolworths Group Ltd. (WOW.AX), an Australian retail and financial services company, said on Thursday that its third-quarter group sales climbed 4.5 percent to A$18.09 billion from A$17.31 billion in the same period last year.



On the Australian Stock Exchange, WOW.ASX is down 7.4 percent on Thursday's trading at A$34.54.



Among segments, Australian Food rose 6 percent to A$13.83 billion in the given quarter from A$13.06 billion in the year-ago quarter. While Australian B2B was up 5 percent to A$1.51 billion in the third quarter, New Zealand Food declined 5.2 percent to A$1.82 billion over the same period.



During the third quarter, Group eCommerce sales rose 20.2 percent to A$2.7 billion from the year-ago period.



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