

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation increased slightly in April to the highest level in four months amid higher energy costs, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.8 percent in April, faster than the 2.7 percent rise in March. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in December 2025.



A 7.8 percent surge in energy costs, including motor fuels, primarily drove the upward trend in inflation. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food, beverages, and tobacco moderated to 1.5 percent from 2.0 percent, and inflation based on services also softened to 3.4 percent from 3.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.1 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 2.5 percent annually in April versus a 2.6 percent increase in March.



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