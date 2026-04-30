

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danske Bank A/S (DNSKF) on Thursday announced an update to its Forward '28 strategy, including new financial targets for 2028, a revised dividend policy and an extraordinary dividend.



The bank set 2028 targets of return on equity above 14.5%, a cost/income ratio no greater than 43%, a CET1 capital ratio of around 16%, loan loss levels of about 8 basis points through the cycle, and total income of approximately DKK 63 billion.



Danske Bank said it remains on track to meet its 2026 financial ambitions, including a return on equity above 13%, a cost/income ratio of around 45% and a CET1 capital ratio above 16%.



The board approved an extraordinary dividend of DKK 6.14 per share, to be paid on May 5, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of May 1.



The bank also revised its ordinary dividend policy, increasing the payout ratio to 60%-70% of net profit from the previous 40%-60%, and expects dividend capacity of more than DKK 55 billion over 2026-2028.



Cecile Hillary, CFO of Danske Bank, said, 'Our updated capital framework supports our ambition to create lasting value for shareholders while continuing to invest in our ambitious tech and AI transformation and a better customer experience.'



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