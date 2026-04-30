

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hanon Systems (018880.KS) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 66.6 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 24.0 billion won, prior year. Operating income increased to 97.2 billion Korean won from 21.1 billion won, last year.



First quarter sales were 2.75 trillion Korean won compared to 2.62 trillion won, prior year, up 5.0%.



Shares of Hanon Systems are trading at 4,230 Korean won, down 2.87%.



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