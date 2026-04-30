Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQTV | ISIN: SE0011178458 | Ticker-Symbol: KN0
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:12
0,021 Euro
-6,39 % -0,001
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DICOT PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DICOT PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0260,02710:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma presents interim report Q1 2026 and invites to a webcast

Uppsala, Sweden, April 30, 2026. Dicot Pharma AB publishes its interim report for the first quarter of 2026. The report is available as an attached document and on www.dicotpharma.com. The company will present the report in a webcast today at 9.00 a.m. CEST, a broadcast where CEO Elin Trampe will also comment on the proposed rights issue and the plans for the phase 2b study of the drug candidate LIB-01. The webcast may also be viewed afterwards

First quarter, January-March 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 (0.0) million
  • Earnings after financial items amounted to SEK -14.8 (-22.9) million
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.01)

" Financing the next stage of development has been an important area of focus in recent months, and we have now launched plans for a rights issue with an already secured amount of SEK 168 million. This corresponds to a fully funded phase 2b and a continued value creation in line with our clinical and strategic agenda", comments Elin Trampe, CEO.

Significant events during the quarter

  • Dicot Pharma was invited to investment bank Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference in February to present the company and LIB-01. The conference attracts strong institutional interest. Attendance was by invitation only.
  • In March the company announced that a tablet formulation of LIB-01 with favorable pharmacological characteristics and stability for use in clinical studies has been successfully developed from a previous oral formulation, and that manufacturing of tablets for the phase 2b study had begun.

Significant events after the quarter

  • On April 28, it was announced that the Board of Directors of Dicot Pharma intends to resolve on a rights issue of units totaling approximately SEK 210 million before transaction costs to finance the planned phase 2b study with LIB-01.

    The issue is 80 percent secured through subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments from existing shareholders, as well as guarantee commitments from Schonfeld Global Master Fund LP, Anavio Capital Partners LLP, and Vator Securities. This corresponds to an amount of approximately SEK 168 million, which secures the financing for the clincal phase 2b study.

    The Board has concluded that a rights offering that prioritizes existing shareholders while also providing external investors with the opportunity to invest via guarantee commitments is preferable from a shareholder perspective and to further increase value ahead of expected out-licensing and partnerships. A resolution on the issue is intended to be made around May 8, pursuant to the authorization proposed to the Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2026.

The interim report will be presented by CEO Elin Trampe and CFO Björn Petersson in a broadcast from Direkt Studio today April 30 at 09.00 a.m. CEST. The broadcast will be available at https://www.dicotpharma.com/en/media/films/ and can also be viewed later.

For further information re. the report, please contact:
Elin Trampe, CEO
Phone: +46 72 502 10 10
E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

Björn Petersson, CFO
Phone: +46 76 109 00 00
E-mail: bjorn.petersson@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB
Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 16,750 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.

This information is information that Dicot Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-30 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.