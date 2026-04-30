Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma presents interim report Q1 2026 and invites to a webcast

Uppsala, Sweden, April 30, 2026. Dicot Pharma AB publishes its interim report for the first quarter of 2026. The report is available as an attached document and on www.dicotpharma.com. The company will present the report in a webcast today at 9.00 a.m. CEST, a broadcast where CEO Elin Trampe will also comment on the proposed rights issue and the plans for the phase 2b study of the drug candidate LIB-01. The webcast may also be viewed afterwards

First quarter, January-March 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 (0.0) million

Earnings after financial items amounted to SEK -14.8 (-22.9) million

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.01)

" Financing the next stage of development has been an important area of focus in recent months, and we have now launched plans for a rights issue with an already secured amount of SEK 168 million. This corresponds to a fully funded phase 2b and a continued value creation in line with our clinical and strategic agenda", comments Elin Trampe, CEO.

Significant events during the quarter

Dicot Pharma was invited to investment bank Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference in February to present the company and LIB-01. The conference attracts strong institutional interest. Attendance was by invitation only.

In March the company announced that a tablet formulation of LIB-01 with favorable pharmacological characteristics and stability for use in clinical studies has been successfully developed from a previous oral formulation, and that manufacturing of tablets for the phase 2b study had begun.

Significant events after the quarter

On April 28, it was announced that the Board of Directors of Dicot Pharma intends to resolve on a rights issue of units totaling approximately SEK 210 million before transaction costs to finance the planned phase 2b study with LIB-01.



The issue is 80 percent secured through subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments from existing shareholders, as well as guarantee commitments from Schonfeld Global Master Fund LP, Anavio Capital Partners LLP, and Vator Securities. This corresponds to an amount of approximately SEK 168 million, which secures the financing for the clincal phase 2b study.



The Board has concluded that a rights offering that prioritizes existing shareholders while also providing external investors with the opportunity to invest via guarantee commitments is preferable from a shareholder perspective and to further increase value ahead of expected out-licensing and partnerships. A resolution on the issue is intended to be made around May 8, pursuant to the authorization proposed to the Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2026.

The interim report will be presented by CEO Elin Trampe and CFO Björn Petersson in a broadcast from Direkt Studio today April 30 at 09.00 a.m. CEST. The broadcast will be available at https://www.dicotpharma.com/en/media/films/ and can also be viewed later.

For further information re. the report, please contact:

Elin Trampe, CEO

Phone: +46 72 502 10 10

E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

Björn Petersson, CFO

Phone: +46 76 109 00 00

E-mail: bjorn.petersson@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 16,750 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.

This information is information that Dicot Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-30 08:00 CEST.